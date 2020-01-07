Wautoma 9-year-old battling terminal cancer honored with wrestling letter jacket

The Wautoma community cheered on a 9-year-old battling terminal cancer, as he took on his best friend in wrestling ring on Tuesday.

“A little nervous and scared, but also happy that I get to wrestle these bigger kids,” said Miguel Duran before his match.

He’s loved and participated in wrestling since he was five.

He was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of cancer three days after his eighth birthday.

It's called rhabdomyosarcoma which attacks soft tissue.

After a year of chemo treatments and even going to into remission, the cancer came back in December.

Doctors say he has about four months to live.

The Wautoma Super Stingers honored his fight in the ring and against the disease by presenting him with a varsity letter and jacket.

“Tonight is about celebrating him, and the victories he has had, and he gets to wrestle his best friend and get a varsity letter, he'll just get to be the happiest kid on earth for a day,” said Arlene Bialk, Miguel’s mother.

“It’s been a long battle for him, and for him to earn something that everybody else takes for granted, that your child will grow up and be able to do all that fun stuff and Miguel is unfortunately being cut short of some of those things. So, we’re trying to give him some of those things back,” said Dean Weiss, Miguel’s wrestling coach.

Click here to view Miguel’s GoFundMe page.

