Wisconsin lawmakers introduce suicide prevention proposals

Wisconsin lawmakers are proposing bills aiming to reduce the number of suicides.

The Suicide Prevention Tasks Force hopes nine different bills can change the state's suicide rate.

“Suicide is preventable," Rep. Joan Ballweg (R-Markesan) said. "We want to get zero number of deaths by suicide and zero number of attempts of suicide.”

Marie Holl lost her friend, Kurt Spielmann, nearly three years ago to suicide.

"He was very kind, very open, and I could see that he lit up a lot of other people’s lives as well," Marie Holl said.

A friend Marie saw daily, now she only has memories of him.

State numbers show nearly 6,000 people in 2017 attempted to take their own lives.

“Farmers have a higher rate of suicide than other occupations and they can only control so much," Rep. Ballweg said.

One grant would allow farmers to attend business classes to help them adjust to changing conditions.

Another would allow new graduates with mental health degrees to apply for an interim license.

"Our number of hours for someone to begin practicing in Wisconsin is higher than our surrounding states," said Rep. Ballweg. "So we have people that were graduating are going someplace else."

Holl believes more resources will help, but she wants anyone struggling with thoughts of suicide to try and get help.

CLICK HERE for suicide prevention resources you can reach online, by phone and by text.

Details of the nine of the proposed grants (links provided with the Legislative Reference Bureau [LRB] number when available):

1. LRB-3871: Suicide Prevention Program. Requires DHS to implement a suicide prevention program. The program provides 2 FTE positions at DHS, and appropriates $250,000 per fiscal year.

2. LRB-3872: Grants for Suicide Prevention Programming. Appropriates $500,000 biennially to DHS to organizations or coalitions of organizations for suicide prevention programming. Grants may be awarded up to $10,000 in a single fiscal year to an eligible organization or coalition which is required to do a match.

3. LRB-4241: Grants for Preventing Suicide by Firearm. Appropriates $150,000 biennially to DHS to award grants to organization or coalitions to share guidelines and train staff at a firearm retailer or firearm range on how to avoid selling or renting a firearm to a person who may be considering suicide. DHS may award a one-year grant of up to $5,000 to an eligible organization or coalition with a matching grant.

4. LRB-4373: Grants to Support Peer-to-Peer Suicide Prevention Programs in High Schools. Appropriates $250,000 per year to DPI for distribution in the form of competitive grants. Grants may be up to $1,000 per school and may be renewed up to three times.

5. LRB-4361: Grants to Wisconsin Safe and Health Schools Center. Requires DPI annually award a grant to CESA to support the work of the WISH Center. The bill appropriates $70,000 in FY2019-20 and $200,000 in FY2020-21.

6. LRB-4178: Suicide Prevention Hotlines on Student Identification Cards. Provides that elementary, secondary, and post-secondary educational entities be required to include suicide prevention information on student identification cards. If enacted, the requirement would take effect July 1, 2020.

7. LRB-4247: Farmer Tuition Assistance Grants. Recreates the former appropriation and biennially provides $10,000 for farmer tuition assistance grants to low-income farmers who enroll in a course on farm and business management techniques offered by a technical college.

8. LRB-4167. Interim Psychologist License. The Psychology Examining Board must issue an interim psychologist license to an individual who satisfies all the requirements for a psychologist license, except for the experience requirement.

9. LRB-4827. Continuing Education for Certain Health Professionals. Requires that certain health professionals complete at least two hours of suicide prevention continuing education every two years in order to renew the applicable credential. Letter recommending the Joint Committee on Finance approve a motion to award a grant to a nonprofit organization who operates a text-based or application-based suicide prevention program.

