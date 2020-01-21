Wisconsin lawmakers approve firefighting foam restrictions

Wisconsin Republicans signed off Tuesday on a bill that would impose new restrictions on firefighting foam containing PFAS chemicals in the hopes of reducing soil and water contamination, despite Democrats’ complaints that the proposal would accomplish next to nothing.

The Senate approved the Republican-authored measure with a voice vote Tuesday afternoon. The Assembly followed suit with its own voice vote later in the day.

The bill now goes to Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who can sign it into law or veto it. Evers’ spokeswoman, Melissa Baldauff, didn’t respond to an email asking whether he supports the bill.

The governor has made improving water quality a priority, though; he signed an executive order in August directing the Department of Natural Resources to develop regulatory limits on PFAS. The department’s board is set to vote Wednesday on whether to authorize the department to begin drafting those standards.

Democrats in both chambers railed against the bill, insisting that it doesn’t go far enough in combating PFAS contamination.

“(The foam bill) does not change anything. It does not deal with existing contamination. We need to do much more,” Sen. Mark Miller (D-Monona) said. “(PFAS contamination) is not just hypothetical. This is real. This is something we need to respond to.”

"That's just wrong, because the people are getting sick up there. It's kidneys, thyroids, cancer -- you name it -- and we are doing very, very little with this bill today," said Senator Dave Hansen, (D-Green Bay).

The bill’s chief Senate sponsor, Republican Robert Cowles of Allouez, said the proposal is a start and pledged that more legislation will be coming. In the meantime, it makes no sense to reject a proposal that will protect firefighters, he said.

"This is a demonstration of our commitment to work with the DNR extensively to create an implementable policy to address numerous policy questions raised by the DNR during the public hearing on this bill," said Cowles.

Republican Rep. John Nygren (R-Marinette), the bill’s chief Assembly sponsor, also promised that the measure wouldn’t be the last attempt to deal with PFAS pollution.

“This bill is not the sole solution to the problem,” he said. “We all want clean drinking water.”

PFAS are man-made chemicals that research suggests can decrease female fertility, increase the risk of high blood pressure in pregnant women and lower birth weights. The chemicals have been used for decades in a range of products, including firefighting foam, non-stick cookware, fast food wrappers and stain-resistant sprays.

The chemicals have drawn more scrutiny in recent years as potentially toxic contaminants in ground and surface water.

Tyco Fire Products discovered in 2013 that soil and well contamination on its Marinette fire training property contained PFAS and four years later acknowledged that the chemicals had spread beyond the facility. The company began distributing bottled water to residents whose wells may have been contaminated.

Traces of PFAS also have been found in a number of wells in Madison. State health officials recently warned people to limit consumption of fish from Madison’s Lake Monona due to PFAS contamination. The state Department of Natural Resources hasn’t identified the source, but firefighters have trained with foam for years at the Dane County Regional Airport.

Under the bill, the use of firefighting foam containing intentionally added PFAS would generally be prohibited except in emergency fire situations. Firefighters would have to train with foam or other substances that don’t contain the chemicals. Foam containing PFAS could be used in testing as long as the testing facility has implemented DNR-approved containment and disposal measures to prevent releases into the environment.

Violators would face forfeitures of up to $5,000 per incident.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. WBAY contributed to this report.

