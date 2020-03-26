Wisconsin launches website to donate, sell protective medical gear

The State of Wisconsin launched a website where people and organizations can offer to donate or sell large quantities of medical personal protective equipment (PPE) for first responders.

CLICK HERE for the PPE Program website.

This website is for people or organizations with more than 50 of any of these items to donate:

Surgical Gowns (S, L, XL, and XXL)

Face/Surgical Masks (adult, pediatric)

Gloves (Nitrile, Vinyl, or Butyl)

N-95 Particulate Respirators

Isolation Gowns

Face Shields

Tyvek Coveralls

Thermometers

Foot Coverings

The State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC) will distribute the equipment to communities where it's needed most.

If you have fewer than 50 of the items, you're encouraged to donate them to local first responders or health organizations; don't use the state website.

First responders and non-medical organizations needing PPE's should communicate their needs to their county or tribal emergency management office, which will report their needs to the SEOC.

Medical facilities and health organizations will receive supplies from the federal government's Strategic National Stockpile.