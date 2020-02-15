Wisconsin jury reaches verdict in agent assault trial

A jury found a former federal agent not guilty of sexually assaulting two women but guilty of assaulting a third.

The Journal Sentinel reports 55-year-old David Scharlat, of Oconomowoc, was charged in 2018 with five counts of sexual assault against the three women over five years.

Scharlat says the charged incidents were all consensual.

The jury reached its verdict late Friday after a nine-day that featured explicit testimony from three former girlfriends.

Scharlat’s attorney, called the conviction inconsistent with the other verdicts.

He said Scharlat will appeal. Scharlat faces up to 25 years in prison on the single conviction.

