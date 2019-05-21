Wisconsin joins federal lawsuit over health care objections

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul has joined a lawsuit seeking to block a new federal rule allowing health care clinicians to object to providing abortions and other services that conflict with their beliefs.

Nearly two dozen states and municipalities filed the lawsuit Tuesday in federal court in Manhattan. The lawsuit asks a judge to block a Department of Health and Human Services rule set to take effect in July.

The agency says the rule requires hospitals, universities, other entities that receive federal funding to certify compliance with some 25 federal laws protecting conscience and religious rights. Most laws pertain to procedures such as abortion and sterilization.

Kaul, a Democrat, said in a news release Tuesday that the federal government shouldn't make it more difficult for patients to access care.

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers, also a Democrat, wrote, "No one should have to worry that they might go to the doctor and be denied the care they need... Everyone should have access to quality, affordable healthcare, regardless of their circumstances or the personal beliefs of the person providing their care."

In addition, the lawsuit claims the rule lets federal Health and Human Services potentially deny billions of dollars in federal funding to cities and states if it determines, in its sole discretion, that they failed to comply with the rule.

