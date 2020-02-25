Wisconsin joins JUUL vaping investigation

Wisconsin has joined a multistate investigation into vaping company JUUL Labs.

State Attorney General Josh Kaul says a 39-state coalition is investigating JUUL's marketing and sales practices.

The states are looking into allegations the company targeted young people in their marketing. The investigation will also look into claims about nicotine content the company's statements about risks, safety and the product's help in quitting cigarette smoking.

“E-cigarette use has increased dramatically among young people in Wisconsin and nationally, and we must act to reduce it,” said Attorney General Kaul. “JUUL has been the driving force behind this increase, and we are working with a bipartisan group of AGs to investigate JUUL’s sales and marketing practices.”

A Youth Tobacco Survey found the number of Wisconsin high school students who vape increased from 7.9 to 20.1 percent between 2014 and 2018.

During that same time, the number of high school students smoking cigarettes declined from 10.7 percent to 4.7 percent.

