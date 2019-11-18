Wisconsin is seeing a spike in E. coli infection cases

There's been a rise in E. coli infection cases in Wisconsin, according to health officials who are still looking into what the source may be.

At least twenty cases have been reported since the start of the month in the state.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says it's been notified by its Lab of Hygiene about a greater number of E. coli specimens. Investigators are treating this as an outbreak.

Health experts say the bacteria causes you to develop intestinal issues and symptoms can include vomiting, diarrhea, and cramping.

“Usually it's self-limiting so usually it will clear on its own with no type of treatment like an antibiotic it will many times just clear on its own it's just treating those symptoms of staying hydrated, and staying away from other people so that you don't spread what you have,” said Carol Bess, Infection Prevention Team Leader with Bellin Health.

The state has one reported case of hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS) which is a more severe version of E. coli infection.

State health officials are investigating the source but Bess said typically a more widespread outbreak comes from some type of food source.

“Many times it is lettuce or sprouts or something like that it's usually not meat related necessarily because if you cook your meat well, you should cook off anything like this, that's why they tell you not to eat under cooked meat, don't eat raw eggs,” said Bess.

Anyone showing symptoms should stay home to prevent it from spreading. Practicing good hygiene and a clean home also helps.