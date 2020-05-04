Wisconsin has only 1 new death from COVID-19; testing ramps up

More than 8,200 people in Wisconsin have tested positive for the coronavirus, but there were positive signs in Wisconsin's fight Monday, including only one new death of a COVID-19 patient reported since Sunday afternoon.

That death was in Brown County, the sixth COVID-19 death in that county, which has 1,448 confirmed cases. The patient was a 43-year-old man who lived in the 54302 ZIP Code. The public health department will not release any further information about him.

The state didn't report any deaths since Sunday afternoon in Milwaukee County, which has almost 3,300 cases. That county's death toll held steady at 195.

You have to go back to the end of March for a comparable report, when no deaths were reported on March 31. At that time, 34 days ago, the state had 1,351 known coronavirus cases.

Statewide, there were 272 more positive results Monday afternoon. That's about 10% of the 2,742 tests that came back.

That's the lowest percentage of tests to come back positive since April 29 but still above the single-digit percentages we saw one week ago even as testing in the state was increasing.

Thirty-one of Wisconsin's 72 counties saw increases in their patient numbers in the past 24 hours.

Cases county-by-county

Counties with additional cases and/or deaths are indicated in boldface.

Wisconsin

Adams - 4 cases (1 death)

Ashland - 2 cases

Barron - 7 cases

Bayfield - 3 cases (1 death)

Brown - 1,448 cases (+90) (6 deaths) (+1)

Buffalo - 5 cases (+1) (1 death)

Burnett - 0 cases

Calumet - 19 cases

Chippewa - 25 cases

Clark - 21 cases (4 deaths)

Columbia - 30 cases (+1) (1 death)

Crawford - 6 cases (+1)

Dane - 441 cases (+5) (22 deaths)

Dodge - 39 cases (+1) (1 death)

Door - 15 cases (3 deaths)

Douglas - 9 cases

Dunn - 12 cases

Eau Claire - 41 cases (+5)

Florence - 2 cases

Fond du Lac - 75 cases (+2) (3 deaths)

Forest - 0 cases

Grant - 48 cases (6 deaths)

Green - 16 cases (+1)

Green Lake - 5 cases (+2)

Iowa - 7 cases

Iron - 2 cases (1 death)

Jackson - 12 cases (1 death)

Jefferson - 46 cases

Juneau – 18 cases (1 death)

Kenosha - 546 cases (+12) (14 deaths)

Kewaunee - 22 cases (+4) (1 death)

La Crosse - 31 cases (+2)

Lafayette - 6 cases

Langlade - 0 cases

Lincoln - 1 case

Manitowoc - 14 cases (+1) (1 death)

Marathon - 19 cases (1 death)

Marinette - 11 cases (1 death)

Marquette - 3 cases (1 death)

Menominee - 1 case

Milwaukee – 3,296 cases (+52) (195 deaths)

Monroe - 14 cases (1 death)

Oconto - 18 cases

Oneida - 6 cases

Outagamie - 73 cases (+5) (2 deaths)

Ozaukee - 94 cases (+2) (9 deaths)

Pepin - 0 cases

Pierce - 10 cases

Polk - 4 cases

Portage - 7 cases (+1)

Price - 1 case

Racine - 452 cases (+22) (13 deaths)

Richland - 13 cases (2 deaths)

Rock - 289 cases (+27) (7 deaths)

Rusk - 4 cases

Sauk - 66 cases (+1) (3 deaths)

Sawyer - 4 cases (+1)

Shawano - 16 cases

Sheboygan - 53 cases (+1) (2 deaths)

St. Croix - 20 cases (+2)

Taylor - 0 cases

Trempealeau - 4 cases (+1)

Vernon - 2 cases (+1)

Vilas - 4 cases

Walworth - 211 cases (+15) (8 deaths)

Washburn - 1 case

Washington - 104 cases (+3) (4 deaths)

Waukesha - 367 cases (+7) (20 deaths)

Waupaca - 10 cases (1 death)

Waushara - 2 cases

Winnebago - 72 cases (+3) (1 death)

Wood - 2 cases

Michigan's Upper Peninsula

Alger - 0 cases

Baraga - 1 case

Chippewa - 2 case

Delta - 13 cases (2 deaths)

Dickinson - 4 cases (2 deaths)

Gogebic - 4 cases (1 death)

Houghton - 2 cases

Iron - 0 cases

Keweenaw - 0 cases

Luce - 1 case

Mackinac - 6 cases

Marquette - 50 cases (8 deaths)

Menominee - 5 cases

Ontonagon - 0 cases

Schoolcraft - 3 cases

Demographics

Hospitalized during treatment: 1,376 (20%)

Currently hospitalized: 347

On mechanical ventilation: 327

In intensive care: 116

Almost half of Wisconsin's patients (48%) are considered recovered, meaning 30 days have passed since the onset of symptoms or they have a documented absence of symptoms or release from isolation.

State testing

DHS reports the state now has 51 public and private labs handling coronavirus tests. They're capable of handling 11,347 tests a day, or 79,429 tests per week. That's 2,415 more tests per week than four days ago.

Gov. Tony Evers says Wisconsin is already one of the top states in testing capacity and the state is now prepared to provide 85,000 tests to health providers and public health departments every week. He says more work is needed to make sure everyone who needs a test gets one, and the state has now mobilized 25 National Guard units to help local health departments set up testing sites and respond to outbreaks.

He says the goal is to make Wisconsin a top state in COVID-19 testing per capita. He identified four goals for testing:

Respond to every employer, corrections facility or congregate care outbreak

Test every resident and staff member in long-term care facilities

Establish community testing programs in target communities

Ensure everyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms is tested

Health Services Secretary-designee Andrea Palm says another goal is ensuring front-line health care workers have access to personal protective equipment (PPE) so they can manage testing. The state is purchasing and making use of UV light equipment to sterilize PPE so it can be reused multiple times.

Symptoms

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently announced six more possible symptoms of COVID-19:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Trouble breathing

Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

New confusion or inability to rouse

Bluish lips or face

Symptoms that require immediate medical attention include:The CDC says this is not an all-inclusive list. Consult a medical provider about any symptoms that are severe or concerning.

Prevention

The coronavirus is a new, or "novel," virus. Nobody has a natural immunity to it. Children and teens seem to recover best from the virus. Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the CDC. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems.

To help prevent the spread of the virus: