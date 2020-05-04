Wisconsin has only 1 new death from COVID-19; testing ramps up

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - More than 8,200 people in Wisconsin have tested positive for the coronavirus, but there were positive signs in Wisconsin's fight Monday, including only one new death of a COVID-19 patient reported since Sunday afternoon.
That death was in Brown County, the sixth COVID-19 death in that county, which has 1,448 confirmed cases. The patient was a 43-year-old man who lived in the 54302 ZIP Code. The public health department will not release any further information about him.
The state didn't report any deaths since Sunday afternoon in Milwaukee County, which has almost 3,300 cases. That county's death toll held steady at 195.
You have to go back to the end of March for a comparable report, when no deaths were reported on March 31. At that time, 34 days ago, the state had 1,351 known coronavirus cases.
Statewide, there were 272 more positive results Monday afternoon. That's about 10% of the 2,742 tests that came back.
That's the lowest percentage of tests to come back positive since April 29 but still above the single-digit percentages we saw one week ago even as testing in the state was increasing.
Thirty-one of Wisconsin's 72 counties saw increases in their patient numbers in the past 24 hours.
Cases county-by-county
Counties with additional cases and/or deaths are indicated in boldface.
Wisconsin
Adams - 4 cases (1 death)
Ashland - 2 cases
Barron - 7 cases
Bayfield - 3 cases (1 death)
Brown - 1,448 cases (+90) (6 deaths) (+1)
Buffalo - 5 cases (+1) (1 death)
Burnett - 0 cases
Calumet - 19 cases
Chippewa - 25 cases
Clark - 21 cases (4 deaths)
Columbia - 30 cases (+1) (1 death)
Crawford - 6 cases (+1)
Dane - 441 cases (+5) (22 deaths)
Dodge - 39 cases (+1) (1 death)
Door - 15 cases (3 deaths)
Douglas - 9 cases
Dunn - 12 cases
Eau Claire - 41 cases (+5)
Florence - 2 cases
Fond du Lac - 75 cases (+2) (3 deaths)
Forest - 0 cases
Grant - 48 cases (6 deaths)
Green - 16 cases (+1)
Green Lake - 5 cases (+2)
Iowa - 7 cases
Iron - 2 cases (1 death)
Jackson - 12 cases (1 death)
Jefferson - 46 cases
Juneau – 18 cases (1 death)
Kenosha - 546 cases (+12) (14 deaths)
Kewaunee - 22 cases (+4) (1 death)
La Crosse - 31 cases (+2)
Lafayette - 6 cases
Langlade - 0 cases
Lincoln - 1 case
Manitowoc - 14 cases (+1) (1 death)
Marathon - 19 cases (1 death)
Marinette - 11 cases (1 death)
Marquette - 3 cases (1 death)
Menominee - 1 case
Milwaukee – 3,296 cases (+52) (195 deaths)
Monroe - 14 cases (1 death)
Oconto - 18 cases
Oneida - 6 cases
Outagamie - 73 cases (+5) (2 deaths)
Ozaukee - 94 cases (+2) (9 deaths)
Pepin - 0 cases
Pierce - 10 cases
Polk - 4 cases
Portage - 7 cases (+1)
Price - 1 case
Racine - 452 cases (+22) (13 deaths)
Richland - 13 cases (2 deaths)
Rock - 289 cases (+27) (7 deaths)
Rusk - 4 cases
Sauk - 66 cases (+1) (3 deaths)
Sawyer - 4 cases (+1)
Shawano - 16 cases
Sheboygan - 53 cases (+1) (2 deaths)
St. Croix - 20 cases (+2)
Taylor - 0 cases
Trempealeau - 4 cases (+1)
Vernon - 2 cases (+1)
Vilas - 4 cases
Walworth - 211 cases (+15) (8 deaths)
Washburn - 1 case
Washington - 104 cases (+3) (4 deaths)
Waukesha - 367 cases (+7) (20 deaths)
Waupaca - 10 cases (1 death)
Waushara - 2 cases
Winnebago - 72 cases (+3) (1 death)
Wood - 2 cases
Michigan's Upper Peninsula
Alger - 0 cases
Baraga - 1 case
Chippewa - 2 case
Delta - 13 cases (2 deaths)
Dickinson - 4 cases (2 deaths)
Gogebic - 4 cases (1 death)
Houghton - 2 cases
Iron - 0 cases
Keweenaw - 0 cases
Luce - 1 case
Mackinac - 6 cases
Marquette - 50 cases (8 deaths)
Menominee - 5 cases
Ontonagon - 0 cases
Schoolcraft - 3 cases
Demographics
Hospitalized during treatment: 1,376 (20%)
Currently hospitalized: 347
On mechanical ventilation: 327
In intensive care: 116
Almost half of Wisconsin's patients (48%) are considered recovered, meaning 30 days have passed since the onset of symptoms or they have a documented absence of symptoms or release from isolation.
State testing
DHS reports the state now has 51 public and private labs handling coronavirus tests. They're capable of handling 11,347 tests a day, or 79,429 tests per week. That's 2,415 more tests per week than four days ago.
Gov. Tony Evers says Wisconsin is already one of the top states in testing capacity and the state is now prepared to provide 85,000 tests to health providers and public health departments every week. He says more work is needed to make sure everyone who needs a test gets one, and the state has now mobilized 25 National Guard units to help local health departments set up testing sites and respond to outbreaks.
He says the goal is to make Wisconsin a top state in COVID-19 testing per capita. He identified four goals for testing:
- Respond to every employer, corrections facility or congregate care outbreak
- Test every resident and staff member in long-term care facilities
- Establish community testing programs in target communities
- Ensure everyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms is tested
Health Services Secretary-designee Andrea Palm says another goal is ensuring front-line health care workers have access to personal protective equipment (PPE) so they can manage testing. The state is purchasing and making use of UV light equipment to sterilize PPE so it can be reused multiple times.
Symptoms
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently announced six more possible symptoms of COVID-19:
- Fever
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
- Chills
- Repeated shaking with chills
- Muscle pain
- Headache
- Sore throat
- New loss of taste or smell
Symptoms that require immediate medical attention include:
- Trouble breathing
- Persistent pain or pressure in the chest
- New confusion or inability to rouse
- Bluish lips or face
The CDC says this is not an all-inclusive list. Consult a medical provider about any symptoms that are severe or concerning.
Prevention
The coronavirus is a new, or "novel," virus. Nobody has a natural immunity to it. Children and teens seem to recover best from the virus. Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the CDC. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems.
To help prevent the spread of the virus:
- Stay at least six feet away from other people
- Avoid close contact with people who are or appear sick
- Stay at home as much as possible. Cancel events and avoid groups, gatherings, play dates and nonessential appointments
- Stay home when you are sick, except to get medical care
- Wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol
- Cover your mouth and nose with a mask. At a minimum, use a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow.
- Clean frequently-touched surfaces and objects daily (e.g., tables, countertops, light switches, doorknobs, and cabinet handles).