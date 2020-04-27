Wisconsin has more than 6,000 COVID-19 cases

Wisconsin now has more than 6,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The Department of Health Services said 6,081 patients have tested positive since the coronavirus first appeared in Wisconsin in February.

That's an increase of 170 cases, which is the fewest new cases in a week despite increased testing. It represents about 7.6% of the 2,246 test results that came back in the past day, compared to 9.7% of tests coming back positive Sunday.

In all, 281 people have died of COVID-19. That's 5 deaths since Sunday afternoon, but the fewest deaths in one day than all but 3 other days this month.

1,415 patients were hospitalized during their treatment, which is 23% of all cases -- that's down from a peak of 27%. That's 18 more patients hospitalized since Sunday.

337 patients are currently hospitalized, with all but 10 receiving mechanical ventilation. 124 are in intensive care units.

The Department of Health Services says 33% of hospital beds in the state remain available.

2,882 patients have recovered, or 47% of patients. That means either 30 days have passed since they first showed symptoms or were diagnosed, or health care workers documented that the patient's symptoms have resolved or they're out of isolation.

Cases county-by-county

Counties with additional cases and/or deaths are indicated in boldface text

Wisconsin

Adams - 4 cases (1 death)

Ashland - 2 cases

Barron - 6 cases

Bayfield - 3 cases (1 death)

Brown - 853 cases (2 deaths)

Buffalo - 4 cases (1 death)

Burnett - 0 cases

Calumet - 9 cases

Chippewa - 20 cases

Clark - 19 cases (2 deaths)

Columbia - 27 cases (1 death)

Crawford - 3 cases

Dane - 412 cases (21 deaths)

Dodge - 30 cases (1 death)

Door - 10 cases (1 death)

Douglas - 9 cases

Dunn - 9 cases

Eau Claire - 25 cases

Florence - 2 cases

Fond du Lac - 69 cases (3 deaths)

Forest - 0 cases

Grant - 31 cases (4 deaths)

Green - 11 cases

Green Lake - 2 cases

Iowa - 7 cases

Iron - 2 cases (1 death)

Jackson - 12 cases (1 death)

Jefferson - 39 cases

Juneau - 12 cases (1 death)

Kenosha - 340 cases (7 deaths)

Kewaunee - 10 cases (1 death)

La Crosse - 26 cases

Lafayette - 4 cases

Langlade - 0 cases

Lincoln - 0 cases

Manitowoc - 11 cases (1 death)

Marathon - 17 cases (1 death)

Marinette - 7 cases (1 death)

Marquette - 3 cases (1 death)

Menominee - 1 case

Milwaukee - 2,674 cases (167 deaths)

Monroe - 14 cases

Oconto - 8 cases

Oneida - 6 cases

Outagamie - 46 cases (2 deaths)

Ozaukee - 85 cases (9 deaths)

Pepin - 0 cases

Pierce - 9 cases

Polk - 4 cases

Portage - 4 cases

Price - 1 case

Racine - 273 cases (10 deaths)

Richland - 11 cases (1 death)

Rock - 164 cases (5 deaths)

Rusk - 4 cases

Sauk - 42 cases (3 deaths)

Sawyer - 3 cases

Shawano - 8 cases

Sheboygan - 46 cases (2 deaths)

St. Croix - 13 cases

Taylor - 0 cases

Trempealeau - 2 cases

Vernon - 1 case

Vilas - 4 cases

Walworth - 138 cases (8 deaths)

Washburn - 1 case

Washington - 94 cases (4 deaths)

Waukesha - 343 cases (15 deaths)

Waupaca - 7 cases (1 death)

Waushara - 2 cases

Winnebago - 48 cases (1 death)

Wood - 2 cases

Michigan's Upper Peninsula

Alger - 0 cases

Baraga - 0 cases

Chippewa - 2 case

Delta - 13 cases (2 deaths)

Dickinson - 3 cases (2 deaths)

Gogebic - 4 cases (1 death)

Houghton - 2 cases

Iron - 0 cases

Keweenaw - 0 cases

Luce - 1 case

Mackinac - 5 cases

Marquette - 42 cases (7 deaths)

Menominee - 3 cases

Ontonagon - 0 cases

Schoolcraft - 3 cases

Governor dials back Safer-at-Home

Gov. Tony Evers issued emergency order #34 that further loosens restrictions on non-essential businesses in the state (see related story. Non-essential businesses will be allowed to offer curbside drop-off of goods or animals. They have to offer payment without any contact with customers -- such as online or over the phone -- have one employee handling the operations, and maintain proper disinfecting practices.

Businesses cited as examples by the governor included recreational equipment rentals, small-engine repair shops, upholstery businesses and dog groomers.

The loosening of restrictions takes effect at 8 a.m. Wednesday, April 29.

On Monday, Oshkosh police arrested a dog groomer who repeatedly ignored warnings she was violating the Safer at Home orders which are currently in effect (see related story).

Last week, the governor allowed golf courses to open and let construction businesses and landscapers have a single employee aesthetic and optional work. He also allowed arts and craft stores and libraries to offer curbside pickup of materials.

Gov. Evers said Wisconsin continues to see a marginal rise in COVID-19 cases but is not seeing a sharp increase, which he says shows the Safer at Home order is working.