Wisconsin has more than 6,000 COVID-19 cases

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin now has more than 6,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
The Department of Health Services said 6,081 patients have tested positive since the coronavirus first appeared in Wisconsin in February.
That's an increase of 170 cases, which is the fewest new cases in a week despite increased testing. It represents about 7.6% of the 2,246 test results that came back in the past day, compared to 9.7% of tests coming back positive Sunday.
In all, 281 people have died of COVID-19. That's 5 deaths since Sunday afternoon, but the fewest deaths in one day than all but 3 other days this month.
1,415 patients were hospitalized during their treatment, which is 23% of all cases -- that's down from a peak of 27%. That's 18 more patients hospitalized since Sunday.
337 patients are currently hospitalized, with all but 10 receiving mechanical ventilation. 124 are in intensive care units.
The Department of Health Services says 33% of hospital beds in the state remain available.
2,882 patients have recovered, or 47% of patients. That means either 30 days have passed since they first showed symptoms or were diagnosed, or health care workers documented that the patient's symptoms have resolved or they're out of isolation.
Cases county-by-county
Counties with additional cases and/or deaths are indicated in boldface text
Wisconsin
Adams - 4 cases (1 death)
Ashland - 2 cases
Barron - 6 cases
Bayfield - 3 cases (1 death)
Brown - 853 cases (2 deaths)
Buffalo - 4 cases (1 death)
Burnett - 0 cases
Calumet - 9 cases
Chippewa - 20 cases
Clark - 19 cases (2 deaths)
Columbia - 27 cases (1 death)
Crawford - 3 cases
Dane - 412 cases (21 deaths)
Dodge - 30 cases (1 death)
Door - 10 cases (1 death)
Douglas - 9 cases
Dunn - 9 cases
Eau Claire - 25 cases
Florence - 2 cases
Fond du Lac - 69 cases (3 deaths)
Forest - 0 cases
Grant - 31 cases (4 deaths)
Green - 11 cases
Green Lake - 2 cases
Iowa - 7 cases
Iron - 2 cases (1 death)
Jackson - 12 cases (1 death)
Jefferson - 39 cases
Juneau - 12 cases (1 death)
Kenosha - 340 cases (7 deaths)
Kewaunee - 10 cases (1 death)
La Crosse - 26 cases
Lafayette - 4 cases
Langlade - 0 cases
Lincoln - 0 cases
Manitowoc - 11 cases (1 death)
Marathon - 17 cases (1 death)
Marinette - 7 cases (1 death)
Marquette - 3 cases (1 death)
Menominee - 1 case
Milwaukee - 2,674 cases (167 deaths)
Monroe - 14 cases
Oconto - 8 cases
Oneida - 6 cases
Outagamie - 46 cases (2 deaths)
Ozaukee - 85 cases (9 deaths)
Pepin - 0 cases
Pierce - 9 cases
Polk - 4 cases
Portage - 4 cases
Price - 1 case
Racine - 273 cases (10 deaths)
Richland - 11 cases (1 death)
Rock - 164 cases (5 deaths)
Rusk - 4 cases
Sauk - 42 cases (3 deaths)
Sawyer - 3 cases
Shawano - 8 cases
Sheboygan - 46 cases (2 deaths)
St. Croix - 13 cases
Taylor - 0 cases
Trempealeau - 2 cases
Vernon - 1 case
Vilas - 4 cases
Walworth - 138 cases (8 deaths)
Washburn - 1 case
Washington - 94 cases (4 deaths)
Waukesha - 343 cases (15 deaths)
Waupaca - 7 cases (1 death)
Waushara - 2 cases
Winnebago - 48 cases (1 death)
Wood - 2 cases
Michigan's Upper Peninsula
Alger - 0 cases
Baraga - 0 cases
Chippewa - 2 case
Delta - 13 cases (2 deaths)
Dickinson - 3 cases (2 deaths)
Gogebic - 4 cases (1 death)
Houghton - 2 cases
Iron - 0 cases
Keweenaw - 0 cases
Luce - 1 case
Mackinac - 5 cases
Marquette - 42 cases (7 deaths)
Menominee - 3 cases
Ontonagon - 0 cases
Schoolcraft - 3 cases
Governor dials back Safer-at-Home
Gov. Tony Evers issued emergency order #34 that further loosens restrictions on non-essential businesses in the state (see related story. Non-essential businesses will be allowed to offer curbside drop-off of goods or animals. They have to offer payment without any contact with customers -- such as online or over the phone -- have one employee handling the operations, and maintain proper disinfecting practices.
Businesses cited as examples by the governor included recreational equipment rentals, small-engine repair shops, upholstery businesses and dog groomers.
The loosening of restrictions takes effect at 8 a.m. Wednesday, April 29.
On Monday, Oshkosh police arrested a dog groomer who repeatedly ignored warnings she was violating the Safer at Home orders which are currently in effect (see related story).
Last week, the governor allowed golf courses to open and let construction businesses and landscapers have a single employee aesthetic and optional work. He also allowed arts and craft stores and libraries to offer curbside pickup of materials.
Gov. Evers said Wisconsin continues to see a marginal rise in COVID-19 cases but is not seeing a sharp increase, which he says shows the Safer at Home order is working.