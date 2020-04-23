Wisconsin has more than 5,000 COVID-19 cases as testing gets more aggressive

An aggressive increase in testing for COVID-19 in Wisconsin resulted in another large increase in positive cases.

The Wisconsin Department of Human Services reports 5,052 patients have tested positive for COVID-19 since early February. That's 207 more than yesterday.

But it also reflects the results of 2,161 new tests coming back in the latest 24-hour period, compared to almost 1,900 the day before, and about 1,300 the day before that.

51,456 people tested for COVID-19 were negative, going back to February.

1,318 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized during treatment, or 26%. That's 16 more than Wednesday but in terms of percentage it shows a one-point decline.

A county-by-county breakdown and more demographic information will be added shortly.

Other cases

Brown County Public Health reported 101 more positive tests Thursday morning. The outbreak is tied to three meat packing plants and the households of their employees. Health officials also blame people having social gatherings during the Safer at Home order, including during Easter weekend. Like the state, the higher numbers are following a sharp increase in testing.

Officials with the City of Appleton confirmed their 14th case of COVID-19. City officials announced two new cases Thursday morning.

They say there are currently 7 people in isolation, and 6 who have had COVID-19 have been released.

City officials say one person has passed away from the virus. Outagamie County has two deaths total from the disease.

Symptoms and Prevention

Brown County Public Health strongly emphasizes the need to maintain physical distance, saying its recent surge is the result of people spreading the virus by close contact. It says people are safer in their homes and should reduce contact with people outside of their household, even relatives.

People of all ages can get sick from the coronavirus. It's a new virus, and nobody has natural immunity to it. The CDC says symptoms may appear between 2 and 14 days after contact with an infected person, but studies find 1 in 4 people carrying (and potentially spreading) the virus may have no symptoms.

Symptoms include a fever, cough, and shortness of breath. Emergency signs include pain and pressure in the chest, confusion, trouble breathing, and bluish lips or face.

"The virus is found in droplets from the throat and nose. When someone coughs or sneezes, other people near them can breathe in those droplets. The virus can also spread when someone touches an object with the virus on it. If that person touches their mouth, face, or eyes, the virus can make them sick," says DHS.

Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems, including young children, pregnant women and certain medical patients.

To help prevent the spread of the virus:

Stay at least six feet away from other people.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick

Stay at home as much as possible. Cancel events and avoid groups, gatherings, play dates and nonessential appointments

Stay home when you are sick, except to get medical care

Wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol

Cover your mouth and nose with a mask. At a minimum, use a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow.

Clean frequently-touched surfaces and objects daily (e.g., tables, countertops, light switches, doorknobs, and cabinet handles).

Recovery

The state does not report the number of patients who are recovered, saying there's no standard for measuring recovery. The CDC says health care workers can return to work if they go 72 hours without a fever without fever-reducing medication and it's been at least 7 days since the onset of symptoms; and preferably, they're retested for COVID-19 and get two consecutive negative test results from nasal swabs at least 24 hours apart. Michigan Public Health, for comparison, considers a patient recovered if they're alive 30 days after the onset of symptoms.

