Wisconsin granted federal disaster declaration due to pandemic

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers says the state has been granted a major disaster declaration for the entire state of Wisconsin due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The announcement was made Saturday afternoon, which will allow all 72 counties and the state's federally recognized tribes to get access to Public Assistance programs.

Evers' office says FEMA notified the state Saturday that it would grant the request for Public Assistance.

The assistance will help provide reimbursement for emergency protective measures taken by state and local governments in their response to the outbreak.

The declaration will also authorize direct federal assistance, which means when the state and local governments aren't capable to perform or to contract for eligible emergency work and or debris removal, the state may request the work be done by a federal agency.

Officials say the declaration will cover assistance to public entities, and will cover eligible projects submitted by counties, cities, townships, tribes and certain private, not-for-profit organizations.

Local government officials in need of assistance should contact county emergency management directors to learn how to receive it.

FEMA will provide 75% of eligible costs, while state and local agencies will be responsible for the remaining 25%.

COVID-19 symptoms and prevention

Symptoms include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. CLICK HERE for more information on symptoms. Emergency signs include pain and pressure in the chest, confusion and bluish lips or face.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear between 2 and 14 days after contact with an infected person.

