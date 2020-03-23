Wisconsin governor to issue order that ceases all 'non-essential business'

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers says he will be issuing an order that ceases "all non-essential business statewide" to help stop the spread of coronavirus.

In a tweet, the governor states he will issue a #SaferAtHome order Tuesday.

We have been working hard to ensure the health and safety of the people of our state as we have responded to COVID-19. We’ve taken important steps, but folks, time is of the essence. So today I’m announcing we'll be issuing a #SaferAtHome order tomorrow. Here’s what this means ⬇️ — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) March 23, 2020

No specifics were given in the tweets, but the governor says more details will be released soon.

"Over the past few days, I’ve talked with public health experts and with business leaders and local elected officials around the state. Overwhelmingly the response I heard is that we need an all-hands-on-deck approach to stopping the spread of COVID-19 in Wisconsin," says Gov. Evers. "In fact, business leaders have suggested that it is imperative to slow the growth of the disease and that the state cease all non-essential business statewide."

Over the weekend, Wisconsin saw its largest one-day increase in cases. The state had 100 more confirmed cases from Saturday to Sunday.

There have been four deaths reported in Wisconsin.

"People across our state are still out and about unnecessarily that are putting our friends, our neighbors, and our communities at risk. Please #StayHome and help us save lives," Gov. Evers tweeted. "We also need folks to limit their interactions to the same people, not different small groups. Shrinking your circle of interactions will help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Unfortunately that means no sleepovers, no play dates, and no dinner parties with friends and neighbors."

There will be additional details soon about what this order means for you, but I wanted to give everyone the opportunity to prepare and plan ahead so you can help do your part to keep our friends, neighbors, and communities safe. — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) March 23, 2020

"Workers providing essential care or services in our communities will be allowed to continue to travel to and from work. That includes folks like healthcare professionals, grocers, family caregivers, among other people whose work is critical for folks across our state," says Gov. Evers.

We’re all in this together, and each and every one of us has to do our part to help slow the spread of COVID-19 so we can #FlattenTheCurve to ensure our doctors, nurses, and healthcare workers have the opportunity to do their important work. — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) March 23, 2020

On Action 2 News This Morning, Prevea Health President and CEO Dr. Ashok Rai urged the governor to shut down the state.

"We need to shut the state down. Other states have done it and they'll tell you they did it too late. We have an opportunity to learn from New York. If you look at a picture of Manhattan in Times Square today it's empty. That should be the streets of Green Bay two weeks ago. A short term pain here will get us back to our normal lives sooner," says Dr. Rai.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says COVID-19 is spread via coughs and sneezes.

"This is similar to how influenza is spread. The virus is found in droplets from the throat and nose. When someone coughs or sneezes, other people near them can breathe in those droplets. The virus can also spread when someone touches an object with the virus on it. If that person touches their mouth, face, or eyes, the virus can make them sick," says DHS.

Here's how you can prevent the spread (INFORMATION FROM DHS)

* Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

* Stay at home as much as possible. Cancel events and avoid groups, gatherings, play dates, and nonessential appointments.

* Stay home when you are sick, except to get medical care.

* Wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

* Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow.

* Stay at least six feet away from other people.

* Clean frequently touched surfaces and objects daily (e.g., tables, countertops, light switches, doorknobs, and cabinet handles).

CLICK HERE for a guide on how to properly disinfect your surfaces.

