Wisconsin governor suspends in-person voting; Republicans challenge order

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has suspended in-person voting just hours before residents were expected to go to the polls and vote in the April 7 presidential primary.

PHOTO: 'I voted' sticker, Photo Date: February 6, 2008 (Source: Denise Cross Photography / CC BY 2.0)

The move is in response to the coronavirus pandemic. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says gatherings of people for voting could increase the spread of COVID-19.

Wisconsin Republicans are challenging the governor's order in the state's high court, calling it unconstitutional.

The governor's order delays in-person voting until June 9. The governor has directed the State Legislature to meet in a special session Tuesday to address the date. If they choose not to change the new date, voting will go forward on June 9.

“Today, I signed an executive order suspending in-person voting for tomorrow’s election. Frankly, there’s no good answer to this problem—I wish it were easy. I have been asking everyone to do their part to help keep our families, our neighbors, and our communities safe, and I had hoped that the Legislature would do its part—just as the rest of us are—to help keep people healthy and safe,” said Gov. Evers. “But as municipalities are consolidating polling locations, and absent legislative or court action, I cannot in good conscience stand by and do nothing. The bottom line is that I have an obligation to keep people safe, and that’s why I signed this executive order today.”

The governor's administration says absentee ballots cast early will remain valid and be counted with the June 9 in-person totals.

State Republican leaders say they are challenging the governor's order in the Wisconsin Supreme Court.

“The clerks of this state should stand ready to proceed with the election," reads a statement from Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald. "The governor’s executive order is clearly an unconstitutional overreach."

The statement continues, “This is another last minute flip-flop from the governor on the April 7th election. The governor himself has repeatedly acknowledged he can’t move the election. Just last week a federal judge said he did not have the power to cancel the election and Governor Evers doesn’t either. Governor Evers can’t unilaterally run the state.”

Gov Evers admitting 4 days ago that what he’s doing now violates the law. In times of crisis, we need a steady hand at helm more than ever, & one that respects rule of law. I’m disappointed that the Gov is choosing to violate his oath of office & the laws of our great state. https://t.co/NwUreBgJwV — Jim Steineke (@jimsteineke) April 6, 2020

In addition to the presidential primary, the ballot includes a high-profile race for Wisconsin Supreme Court.

In March, Evers issued an executive "Safer at Home" order restricting public gatherings in Wisconsin and non-essential business and travel. The state has more than 2,200 coronavirus cases.

The Wisconsin Election Commission raised concerns last week as some locations faced a critical shortage of volunteers willing to work at the polls due to the public health crisis.

The WEC says 111 of the state's 1850 jurisdictions reported a "critical" status--meaning they cannot staff even one polling place.

Evers had planned to staff some polls with members of the Wisconsin National Guard.

Some polling places consolidated locations.

More than one million Wisconsin voters requested absentee ballots to vote early.

On April 1, Evers stated that he could not change the election "without violating state law."

We have three branches of government to ensure a system of checks and balances, and questions about our elections typically rely on all three playing a role. If I could have changed the election on my own I would have but I can’t without violating state law. — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) April 2, 2020

Several groups filed lawsuits to delay the election. A federal judge last week refused to postpone the election, but did rule that absentee ballots could be counted through April 13. State Republicans asked the United States Supreme Court to intervene and stop count extension.

Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich applauded the governor's order. The city had filed a lawsuit in attempt to stop in-person voting. That suit was dismissed.

In a Tweet, Genrich said, "The right decision is not always the easy one. Thank you, @GovEvers, for taking appropriate and lawful action to protect the rights and health of our citizenry."