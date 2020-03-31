Wisconsin governor requests presidential disaster declaration for coronavirus outbreak

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has requested a Presidential Disaster Declaration in response to the coronavirus outbreak in the state.

Evers sent a letter to the Federal Emergency Management Agency asking President Donald Trump to issue a disaster declaration for all 72 counties and Wisconsin tribes.

“The response to this virus has required a tremendous response from the state and all of its communities that far exceeds the resources currently available to us,” Gov. Evers said. “By seeking this declaration, we are hopeful the state will be able to access critical programs that are needed to deal with the pandemic now, and with the recovery that will be taking place down the road.”

As of Monday, the state had confirmed 1,221 positives cases of the virus and 14 deaths.

The governor's administration says the disaster funds will support the following departments: Public Assistance, Direct Assistance, Hazard Mitigation (statewide), and certain Individual Assistance programs; Crisis Counseling, Community Disaster Loans and the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Program.

The governor's administration says the state is seeing "historic" increases in filings for unemployment. A high number of those claims are coming from food service and personal care industries. Restaurants, bars and salons are among the businesses shut down or restricted by the state's response to COVID-19.

“The response to this outbreak has caused multiple deaths, exhausted many of our resources, resulted in record unemployment claims, and taken a toll on the community infrastructure that is in place to protect the public,” Gov. Evers said. “We need federal assistance to help rebuild those critical safety nets and ensure they remain strong.”

Gov. Evers declared a public health emergency in the state on March 12. Evers has issued a "Safer at Home" order restricting non-essential business and travel in the state through at least April 24.

Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. However, people of all ages can contract the illness and they can suffer serious symptoms and possibly death.

The coronavirus is spread when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

"The virus is found in droplets from the throat and nose. When someone coughs or sneezes, other people near them can breathe in those droplets. The virus can also spread when someone touches an object with the virus on it. If that person touches their mouth, face, or eyes the virus can make them sick," says the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

Symptoms include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. CLICK HERE for more information on symptoms. Emergency signs include pain and pressure in the chest, confusion and bluish lips or face.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear between 2 and 14 days after contact with an infected person.

DHS recommends taking these steps to help stop the spread of the virus:

--Stay at home

--Limit your physical interactions with people

--Keep at least six feet apart from others

--Frequent and thorough handwashing with soap and water.

--Make essential trips no more than once a week

--Covering coughs and sneezes

--Avoiding touching your face

The virus originated in Wuhan, China. The spread started in December 2019.