Wisconsin governor orders ban on gatherings of 50 or more people

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has ordered a ban on gatherings of 50 people or more in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The governor says critical services such as grocery stores, food pantries, childcare centers, pharmacies and hospitals are exempt from the order.

Folks, it’s on all of us to practice social distancing and take every step possible to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. That is why I have directed @DHSWI Secretary-designee Andrea Palm to order a ban on mass gatherings of 50 or more people. 1/3 — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) March 16, 2020

"This isn’t a decision I made lightly and we understand this will have an impact on Wisconsin workers, families, businesses and communities, but keeping folks safe and healthy has to be our highest priority," Gov. Evers tweeted Monday.

The governor says he will release more information during a 1:30 p.m. press briefing on the response to the virus in Wisconsin.

Wisconsin has 33 active confirmed cases of coronavirus. One person has recovered.

BREAKDOWN BY COUNTY (ACTIVE CASES)

FOND DU LAC COUNTY - 11 cases

MILWAUKEE COUNTY - 7 cases

DANE COUNTY - 6 cases

SHEBOYGAN COUNTY - 3 cases

WAUKESHA COUNTY - 3 cases

PIERCE COUNTY - 1 case

RACINE COUNTY - 1 case

WINNEBAGO COUNTY - 1 case

Both Fond du Lac and Milwaukee Counties saw an increase of positive test results from Saturday. The Wood County Health Department confirmed Sunday night that it has one positive coronavirus case.

Officials from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will be in Fond du Lac County this week to help track the spread of the virus.

Four people who tested positive had traveled on a Egyptian River Cruise.

Fond du Lac County has set up a hotline for coronavirus questions. Call 1-844-225-0147.

THE SPREAD AND PREVENTION

Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. People with those conditions should take the proper precautions.

COVID-19 is spread when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

"The virus is found in droplets from the throat and nose. When someone coughs or sneezes, other people near them can breathe in those droplets. The virus can also spread when someone touches an object with the virus on it. If that person touches their mouth, face, or eyes the virus can make them sick," says the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

Symptoms include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. CLICK HERE for more information on symptoms. Emergency signs include pain and pressure in the chest, confusion and bluish lips or face.

Do not go to the emergency room or clinic looking for a test at this time. Prevea Health President/CEO Dr. Ashok Rai urges people to call their health care professional.

"At this point when it comes to testing in the state of Wisconsin, we are still limited in what we're able to do. So we're asking people not just to come into the emergency department, not to drive up to our individual clinics and ask for a test. You won't get one," says Dr. Rai.

"When you call us, or use our virtual platform and go through the screening, it's a pretty tight set of questions. And there are certain people that yes, need to be tested. We will tell you where to go, when to get there and the procedures to go through to get tested. But if you just drive up to our sites today, we're literally begging you not to. Health care needs to remain focused right now."

The CDC believes symptoms may appear between two and 14 days after contact with an infected person.

DHS recommends taking these steps to help stop the spread of the virus:

--Frequent and thorough handwashing with soap and water.

--Covering coughs and sneezes.

--Avoiding touching your face.

--Staying home when sick.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending everyone in the United States avoid large events and mass gatherings for at least eight weeks.

The virus originated in Wuhan, China. The spread started in December 2019.

