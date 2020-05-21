Wisconsin gets record 9,410 coronavirus test results; 472 positive

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin set a new record for coronavirus test results Thursday afternoon, with the Department of Human Services reporting 9,410 tests. That's almost 3,000 more tests than the record of 6,591 set the day before.
Five percent of the tests came back positive, for 472 new cases. Six more deaths were reported. All those figures show a decline from Wednesday, which is the direction health experts want to see.
Wisconsin now has 13,885 confirmed coronavirus cases and 487 deaths, for a case-death rate of 3.5%. For comparison, one month ago Wisconsin had 4,620 cases and 242 deaths, for a case-death rate of 5.2%.
Fond du Lac County reported one more death, bringing its total to 4. A death reported during a Brown County Public Health teleconference on Wednesday was not included in Thursday's state numbers.
Langlade and Taylor counties both diagnosed their first coronavirus patient. The virus is now confirmed in every Wisconsin county.
Thirty-nine of Wisconsin's 72 counties saw increases in confirmed coronavirus cases or more deaths related to COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus (see county numbers below).
The state reports 2,218 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized during their treatment. There are 57 more patients in the hospital since Wednesday afternoon. There are currently 399 patients in hospitals for COVID-19, 129 of them in ICU.
58% of confirmed coronavirus patients are now considered recovered, up from 57% Wednesday. That's 8,012 people who survived 30 days since the onset of symptoms or their diagnosis or had the absence of symptoms or release from isolation documented.
According to DHS, the state has 53 public and private labs available for coronavirus testing, with a capacity of 14,140 tests a day, or almost 99,000 tests a week. The state is partnering with 34 more labs to increase that testing capacity in the future.
County case numbers
Counties with additional cases are indicated in bold.
Wisconsin
Adams - 4 cases (1 death)
Ashland - 2 cases
Barron - 11 cases
Bayfield - 3 cases (1 death)
Brown - 2,177 cases (+42) (29 deaths)
Buffalo - 5 cases (1 death)
Burnett - 1 cases (1 death)
Calumet - 61 cases (1 death)
Chippewa - 45 cases (+2)
Clark - 29 cases (4 deaths)
Columbia - 36 cases (1 death)
Crawford - 24 cases (+1)
Dane - 576 cases (+13) (26 deaths)
Dodge - 121 cases (+9) (1 death)
Door - 34 cases (3 deaths)
Douglas - 15 cases
Dunn - 20 cases
Eau Claire - 82 cases (+4)
Florence - 2 case
Fond du Lac - 148 cases (4 deaths) (+1)
Forest - 11 cases
Grant - 78 cases (10 deaths)
Green - 49 cases
Green Lake - 12 cases (+1)
Iowa - 11 cases
Iron - 2 cases (1 death)
Jackson - 15 cases (1 death)
Jefferson - 67 cases (+5) (2 deaths)
Juneau – 22 cases (1 death)
Kenosha - 921 cases (+32) (21 deaths)
Kewaunee - 32 cases (+1) (1 death)
La Crosse - 47 cases
Lafayette - 16 cases
Langlade - 1 case (+1)
Lincoln - 3 cases
Manitowoc - 28 cases (+2) (1 death)
Marathon - 35 cases (1 death)
Marinette - 28 cases (2 deaths)
Marquette - 3 cases (1 death)
Menominee - 2 cases
Milwaukee – 5,373 cases (+183) (269 deaths) (+4)
Monroe - 16 cases (+1) (1 death)
Oconto - 31 cases
Oneida - 7 cases
Outagamie - 161 cases (+8) (5 deaths)
Ozaukee - 131 cases (+1) (11 deaths)
Pepin - 1 case
Pierce - 30 cases (+4)
Polk - 9 cases (+2) (1 death)
Portage - 8 cases (+1)
Price - 2 cases (+1)
Racine - 1,166 cases (+105) (20 deaths)
Richland - 14 cases (4 deaths) (+1)
Rock - 493 cases (+41) (14 deaths)
Rusk - 4 cases
Sauk - 77 cases (3 deaths)
Sawyer - 7 cases (+3)
Shawano - 36 cases (+2)
Sheboygan - 76 cases (+3) (3 deaths)
St. Croix - 57 cases (+5)
Taylor - 1 case (+1)
Trempealeau - 13 cases (+2)
Vernon - 13 cases (+1)
Vilas - 5 cases (+5)
Walworth - 316 cases (+20) (11 deaths)
Washburn - 2 cases (+1)
Washington - 171 cases (+8) (4 deaths)
Waukesha - 527 cases (+13) (24 deaths)
Waupaca - 19 cases (1 death)
Waushara - 7 cases
Winnebago - 141 cases (+7) (1 death)
Wood - 9 cases (+1)
Michigan's Upper Peninsula
Alger - 0 cases
Baraga - 1 case
Chippewa - 2 case
Delta - 17 cases (+1) (2 deaths)
Dickinson - 5 cases (2 deaths)
Gogebic - 5 cases (1 death)
Houghton - 2 cases
Iron - 0 cases
Keweenaw - 0 cases
Luce - 2 cases
Mackinac - 6 cases
Marquette - 52 cases (10 deaths)
Menominee - 8 cases
Ontonagon - 0 cases
Schoolcraft - 4 cases
Symptoms
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:
- Fever of 100.4 or higher
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
- Chills
- Repeated shaking with chills
- Muscle pain
- Headache
- Sore throat
- New loss of taste or smell
Symptoms that require immediate medical attention include:
- Trouble breathing
- Persistent pain or pressure in the chest
- New confusion or inability to rouse
- Bluish lips or face
The CDC says this is not an all-inclusive list. Consult a medical provider about any symptoms that are severe or concerning.
Prevention
The coronavirus is a new, or "novel," virus. Nobody has a natural immunity to it. Children and teens seem to recover best from the virus. Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the CDC. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems.
To help prevent the spread of the virus:
- Stay at least six feet away from other people
- Avoid close contact with people who are or appear sick
- Stay at home as much as possible. Cancel events and avoid groups, gatherings, play dates and nonessential appointments
- Stay home when you are sick, except to get medical care
- Wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol
- Cover your mouth and nose with a mask. At a minimum, use a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow.
- Clean frequently-touched surfaces and objects daily (e.g., tables, countertops, light switches, doorknobs, and cabinet handles).