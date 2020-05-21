Wisconsin gets record 9,410 coronavirus test results; 472 positive

Wisconsin set a new record for coronavirus test results Thursday afternoon, with the Department of Human Services reporting 9,410 tests. That's almost 3,000 more tests than the record of 6,591 set the day before.

Five percent of the tests came back positive, for 472 new cases. Six more deaths were reported. All those figures show a decline from Wednesday, which is the direction health experts want to see.

Wisconsin now has 13,885 confirmed coronavirus cases and 487 deaths, for a case-death rate of 3.5%. For comparison, one month ago Wisconsin had 4,620 cases and 242 deaths, for a case-death rate of 5.2%.

Fond du Lac County reported one more death, bringing its total to 4. A death reported during a Brown County Public Health teleconference on Wednesday was not included in Thursday's state numbers.

Langlade and Taylor counties both diagnosed their first coronavirus patient. The virus is now confirmed in every Wisconsin county.

Thirty-nine of Wisconsin's 72 counties saw increases in confirmed coronavirus cases or more deaths related to COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus (see county numbers below).

The state reports 2,218 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized during their treatment. There are 57 more patients in the hospital since Wednesday afternoon. There are currently 399 patients in hospitals for COVID-19, 129 of them in ICU.

58% of confirmed coronavirus patients are now considered recovered, up from 57% Wednesday. That's 8,012 people who survived 30 days since the onset of symptoms or their diagnosis or had the absence of symptoms or release from isolation documented.

According to DHS, the state has 53 public and private labs available for coronavirus testing, with a capacity of 14,140 tests a day, or almost 99,000 tests a week. The state is partnering with 34 more labs to increase that testing capacity in the future.

County case numbers

Counties with additional cases are indicated in bold.

Wisconsin

Adams - 4 cases (1 death)

Ashland - 2 cases

Barron - 11 cases

Bayfield - 3 cases (1 death)

Brown - 2,177 cases (+42) (29 deaths)

Buffalo - 5 cases (1 death)

Burnett - 1 cases (1 death)

Calumet - 61 cases (1 death)

Chippewa - 45 cases (+2)

Clark - 29 cases (4 deaths)

Columbia - 36 cases (1 death)

Crawford - 24 cases (+1)

Dane - 576 cases (+13) (26 deaths)

Dodge - 121 cases (+9) (1 death)

Door - 34 cases (3 deaths)

Douglas - 15 cases

Dunn - 20 cases

Eau Claire - 82 cases (+4)

Florence - 2 case

Fond du Lac - 148 cases (4 deaths) (+1)

Forest - 11 cases

Grant - 78 cases (10 deaths)

Green - 49 cases

Green Lake - 12 cases (+1)

Iowa - 11 cases

Iron - 2 cases (1 death)

Jackson - 15 cases (1 death)

Jefferson - 67 cases (+5) (2 deaths)

Juneau – 22 cases (1 death)

Kenosha - 921 cases (+32) (21 deaths)

Kewaunee - 32 cases (+1) (1 death)

La Crosse - 47 cases

Lafayette - 16 cases

Langlade - 1 case (+1)

Lincoln - 3 cases

Manitowoc - 28 cases (+2) (1 death)

Marathon - 35 cases (1 death)

Marinette - 28 cases (2 deaths)

Marquette - 3 cases (1 death)

Menominee - 2 cases

Milwaukee – 5,373 cases (+183) (269 deaths) (+4)

Monroe - 16 cases (+1) (1 death)

Oconto - 31 cases

Oneida - 7 cases

Outagamie - 161 cases (+8) (5 deaths)

Ozaukee - 131 cases (+1) (11 deaths)

Pepin - 1 case

Pierce - 30 cases (+4)

Polk - 9 cases (+2) (1 death)

Portage - 8 cases (+1)

Price - 2 cases (+1)

Racine - 1,166 cases (+105) (20 deaths)

Richland - 14 cases (4 deaths) (+1)

Rock - 493 cases (+41) (14 deaths)

Rusk - 4 cases

Sauk - 77 cases (3 deaths)

Sawyer - 7 cases (+3)

Shawano - 36 cases (+2)

Sheboygan - 76 cases (+3) (3 deaths)

St. Croix - 57 cases (+5)

Taylor - 1 case (+1)

Trempealeau - 13 cases (+2)

Vernon - 13 cases (+1)

Vilas - 5 cases (+5)

Walworth - 316 cases (+20) (11 deaths)

Washburn - 2 cases (+1)

Washington - 171 cases (+8) (4 deaths)

Waukesha - 527 cases (+13) (24 deaths)

Waupaca - 19 cases (1 death)

Waushara - 7 cases

Winnebago - 141 cases (+7) (1 death)

Wood - 9 cases (+1)

Michigan's Upper Peninsula

Alger - 0 cases

Baraga - 1 case

Chippewa - 2 case

Delta - 17 cases (+1) (2 deaths)

Dickinson - 5 cases (2 deaths)

Gogebic - 5 cases (1 death)

Houghton - 2 cases

Iron - 0 cases

Keweenaw - 0 cases

Luce - 2 cases

Mackinac - 6 cases

Marquette - 52 cases (10 deaths)

Menominee - 8 cases

Ontonagon - 0 cases

Schoolcraft - 4 cases

Symptoms

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:



Fever of 100.4 or higher

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Trouble breathing

Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

New confusion or inability to rouse

Bluish lips or face

Symptoms that require immediate medical attention include:The CDC says this is not an all-inclusive list. Consult a medical provider about any symptoms that are severe or concerning.

Prevention

The coronavirus is a new, or "novel," virus. Nobody has a natural immunity to it. Children and teens seem to recover best from the virus. Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the CDC. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems.

To help prevent the spread of the virus:

