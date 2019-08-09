Wisconsin gets $3 million for Next Generation 911

New federal grant money will help Wisconsin upgrade its 911 call centers, helping first responders respond more quickly to save lives.

The U.S. Department of Commerce and U.S. Department of Transportation announced Friday it's granting nearly $3 million to upgrade emergency dispatch centers with new, digital 911 capabilities.

These capabilities include receiving and sharing photos and videos from mobile devices, including live-streamed video; text messages; and data from wearable medical devices, and sharing any of these with emergency responders in the field.

Also with NG911, during high call volumes, 911 call-takers can send calls and data to other answering points on their network.

Wisconsin is receiving $2,955,325 for NG911. Nationally, $109 million in grants is being distributed among 34 states and two tribal nations.

To receive a grant, states had to submit a state 911 plan and budget, designate a coordinator for the project, and certify they didn't use funds intended for 911 for other purposes in the past six months. Some states did not apply for the grant.