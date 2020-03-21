Wisconsin follows IRS, state tax filing deadline also July 15

Wisconsin's state tax filing deadline has been extended to July 15.

On Saturday, Governor Tony Evers announced Wisconsin will have the same tax payment and return due dates as the federal government, which announced the decision earlier this week.

Evers said Wisconsin law will "automatically extend time and waive interest and penalties for taxpayers due to a presidentially declared disaster."

According to Peter Barca, the Department of Revenue Secretary, about half of all state taxpayers have already filed their returns, and most have received refunds.

Officials add tax filers won't have to file any extension forms to be eligible for the new due date, and there isn't a limit on the amount of payment to be postponed, and there are no income exclusions.

In addition, officials say the rule applies to taxpayers, trusts, estates, partnerships, associations, companies and corporations.