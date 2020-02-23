Wisconsin fish fry events may not have perch due to shortage

A perch shortage could impact your Friday night fish fry.

Some restaurants around the state have either increased prices for perch, or stopped serving the fish all together.

Right now, there is no solid explanation for the Great Lakes perch shortage, but experts at UW-Milwaukee's School of Freshwater Sciences say an invasive species could be eating the perch's primary source of food.

"those young fish have a real hard time getting to one year of age just because there's not enough food for them," says Harvey Bootsma, an Associate Professor at Milwaukee's School of Freshwater Science.

Some of those who attend the fish fry say since it happens once a week, they're willing to pay more for the fish, which has gone up in price on the market.

Biologists don't know when, or if, the perch population will rebound.