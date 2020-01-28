Wisconsin family stuck in China because of coronavirus

A Wisconsin father is desperate to get his wife and two young children who are trapped in Wuhan, China, because of the coronavirus, out of danger.

"A 10-month-old, the flu, pneumonia, coronavirus, it's not something you want a baby to get," said Samuel Roth, whose family is stuck in China.

Roth is worried. His wife Daisy, and their two children, who are 5 years old and 10 months old, are effectively trapped in Wuhan, China, after the coronavirus outbreak led China to virtually shut the city down, including the airport that Daisy and the girls would need to use to get home to Neenah.

"There's a lot of uncertainty about how long this lockdown is going to continue and if there is a path out sooner than later, let's take it," Roth said.

They didn't make it onto a State Department flight evacuating Americans on Tuesday.

"I don't want people to panic because I feel like if people start panicking here or in China, as well, that creates more danger for my family," Roth said.

They've shown no signs of infection. This was supposed to be a fun extended trip with Daisy's family to Wuhan. Now, all they want to do is get back home to Wisconsin.

"I'd love to give them a hug, yeah, it'd be really nice," Roth said.

Roth said the hardest thing is trying not to worry, but it's also a challenge explaining to the 5-year-old why they can't do the fun things they planned on, such as taking part in the big spring festival there.