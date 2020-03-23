Wisconsin families wait for answers after becoming stranded abroad

Several northeast Wisconsin families are trapped abroad right now and waiting for answers, wondering when or if they can get back home soon after international travel restrictions were put in place.

Jimena Duquaine, of Green Bay, hears an alarm at 8 p.m. every night in Lima, Peru, which tells families it's time to get inside.

Duquaine has been in Peru with her kids and parents for weeks after the President of Peru closed the borders for travel.

"The most stressful thing just waiting, not knowing," says Duquaine. "Within 24 hours we couldn't find anything, we couldn't find a flight, we couldn't get in contact with the U.S. Embassy, so we were stuck."

At this point, she says she isn't sure when they can get back home.

"Basically, we called the U.S. Embassy, and they are able to get our names down, phone numbers and passport numbers, so we're on a list, and it's just a waiting game," she adds.

The country is on lock down - meaning essential local travel only.

Meanwhile, others, like Fran Nelson and her husband Pete, from Hilbert, are trying to make their trek back from Guatemala through a charter flight.

The couple traveled there for volunteer work.

Wisconsin state leaders are doing what they can to help families by writing letters to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and Secretary of Defense, Mark Esper.

Some days are better than others, and on some days, Jimena says people cheer from their balconies in honor of medical personnel, law enforcement and military, and everyone else on the front lines of the pandemic.