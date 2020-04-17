Wisconsin crosses 4,000 COVID-19 cases, 200 deaths

Wisconsin appears to have slowed the rate of coronavirus infection. According to the state Department of Health Services, the number of cases in the state was doubling every 3 or 4 days in early March before Safer at Home was enacted. Now cases are doubling every 12 days.

But the curve hasn't flattened yet. Wisconsin reported 170 more positive tests and 8 more deaths since Thursday afternoon.

That brings the state's total to 4,045 patients affected by COVID-19, and 205 dead.

361 of the patients are currently hospitalized, including 141 in ICU. 323 patients are on ventilators.

Brown County saw another big jump in the number of patients, 180 -- 41 more than reported by the state on Thursday, which is the biggest one-day increase in the county, which has recently seen increases of 20, 30 and 35 new patients.

Milwaukee County now has more than 2,000 COVID-19 cases and 120 deaths.

County-by-county cases

Adams - 4 (1 death)

Ashland - 2

Barron - 6

Bayfield - 3

Brown - 180 (1 death)

Buffalo - 4 (1 death)

Calumet - 5

Chippewa - 20

Clark - 12

Columbia - 27 (1 death)

Crawford - 3

Dane - 351 (16 deaths)

Dodge - 20 (1 death)

Door - 9 (1 death)

Douglas - 7

Dunn - 9

Eau Claire - 22

Florence - 2

Fond du Lac - 61 (3 deaths)

Grant - 103 (1 death)

Green - 9

Green Lake - 1

Iowa - 6

Iron - 2 (1 death)

Jackson - 11 (1 death)

Jefferson - 27

Juneau - 7 (1 death)

Kenosha - 218 (5 deaths)

Kewaunee - 8 (1 death)

La Crosse - 25

Lafayette - 3

Manitowoc - 5

Marathon - 16 (1 death)

Marinette - 4 (1 death)

Marquette - 3

Menominee - 1

Milwaukee - 2,013 (120 deaths)

Monroe - 13

Oconto - 4

Oneida - 6

Outagamie - 31 (2 deaths)

Ozaukee - 78 (9 deaths)

Pierce - 7

Polk - 4

Portage - 4

Price - 1

Racine - 157 (8 deaths)

Richland - 8 (1 death)

Rock - 63 (4 deaths)

Rusk - 3

Sauk - 31 (3 deaths)

Sawyer - 2

Shawano - 6

Sheboygan - 38 (2 deaths)

St. Croix - 11

Trempealeau - 1

Vilas - 4

Walworth - 75 (3 deaths)

Washburn - 1

Washington - 81 (3 deaths)

Waukesha - 255 (11 deaths)

Waupaca - 4 (1 death)

Waushara - 2

Winnebago - 34 (1 death)

Wood - 2

Other cases

Sheboygan Public Health announced 2 additional cases after the state's numbers came out, bringing its total to 40 confirmed cases. Of those, 27 are considered recovered. As we've reported, not all counties report how many patients are considered recovered because there's no standard for measurement and patients who have relapses aren't re-tested.

Safer at Home

On Thursday, Gov. Tony Evers extended the state's Safer at Home order until May 26. CLICK HERE for more information.

Spreading the disease

The coronavirus is spread when an infected person coughs, sneezes or breathes.

"These droplets can remain in the air and on surfaces for an extended period of time. When people breathe in (inhale) the droplets, or touch surfaces that have been contaminated and then touch their mouth, face, or eyes, the virus can make them sick," says the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

People infected with the virus can develop the respiratory disease named COVID-19.

COVID-19 symptoms and prevention

Symptoms include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. CLICK HERE for more information on symptoms. Emergency signs include pain and pressure in the chest, confusion, trouble breathing, and bluish lips or face.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear between 2 and 14 days after contact with an infected person.

DHS recommends taking these steps to help stop the spread of the virus:

--Stay at home

--Limit your physical interactions with people

--Keep at least six feet apart from others

--Frequent and thorough hand washing with soap and water

--Make essential trips no more than once a week

--Covering coughs and sneezes

--Avoid touching your face

Local and national health care providers are encouraging people to wear masks in public to avoid spreading the illness to others.

