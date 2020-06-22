Wisconsin crosses 25,000 coronavirus cases

While the World Health Organization is concerned about surges in coronavirus cases worldwide and in some U.S. states, Wisconsin appears to be holding a steady course.

Based on only 6,549 test results the state compiled in the past 24 hours, 3.8% of tests were positive. Another 249 cases were diagnosed, putting Wisconsin at 25,068 cases. The percentage of positive test results has not been above 5% this month, although we've seen much higher numbers for daily testing.

Wisconsin is diagnosing more than 1,000 cases every 3 or 4 days. The number of cases has doubled in about 5 weeks; the state had 12,543 cases on May 17.

One death was reported. It was the first COVID-19 death for Eau Claire County. The statewide death toll is 745. The death toll was in single digits for 14 of the 22 days so far this month, including two days when no deaths were reported.

Eleven more COVID-19 patients were hospitalized in the past day. There have been 3,231 people in Wisconsin hospitalized for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, since February 5. The number of patients in ICU and the percentage of recovered cases were not available at the time of this writing.

Coronavirus tests came back positive in 33 of Wisconsin's 72 counties in this latest report. The state has 68 public and private labs able to handle a collective 17,668 tests per day.

County case numbers

Wisconsin

Adams - 11 cases (+1) (2 deaths)

Ashland - 3 cases

Barron - 31 cases

Bayfield - 3 cases (1 death)

Brown - 2,581 cases (+1) (39 deaths)

Buffalo - 6 cases (2 death)

Burnett - 2 cases (1 death)

Calumet - 92 cases (2 deaths)

Chippewa - 70 cases (+1)

Clark - 60 cases (+2) (6 deaths)

Columbia - 69 cases (+1) (1 death)

Crawford - 31 cases

Dane - 1,139 cases (+41) (32 deaths)

Dodge - 437 cases (+3) (5 deaths)

Door - 40 cases (3 deaths)

Douglas - 20 cases

Dunn - 29 cases

Eau Claire - 163 cases (+2) (1 death) (+1)

Florence - 2 cases

Fond du Lac - 295 cases (+5) (6 deaths)

Forest - 35 cases (3 deaths)

Grant - 129 cases (+4) (12 deaths)

Green - 80 cases (1 death)

Green Lake - 24 cases

Iowa - 22 cases (+1)

Iron - 2 cases (1 death)

Jackson - 24 cases (1 death)

Jefferson - 181 cases (+4) (4 deaths)

Juneau – 29 cases (+1) (1 death)

Kenosha - 1,421 cases (+5) (39 deaths)

Kewaunee - 44 cases (1 death)

La Crosse - 274 cases (+24)

Lafayette - 56 cases (+2)

Langlade - 7 cases

Lincoln - 8 cases

Manitowoc - 70 cases (+2) (1 death)

Marathon - 115 cases (+4) (1 death)

Marinette - 42 cases (3 deaths)

Marquette - 9 cases (1 death)

Menominee - 4 cases

Milwaukee – 10,355 cases (+8) (371 deaths)

Monroe - 50 cases (+4) (1 death)

Oconto - 49 cases (+3)

Oneida - 17 cases

Outagamie - 402 cases (+6) (8 deaths)

Ozaukee - 209 cases (+2) (15 deaths)

Pepin - 1 case

Pierce - 57 cases

Polk - 40 cases (1 death)

Portage - 96 cases (+5)

Price - 2 cases

Racine - 2,090 cases (+9) (58 deaths)

Richland - 15 cases (4 deaths)

Rock - 791 cases (23 deaths)

Rusk - 11 cases

Sauk - 96 cases (3 deaths)

Sawyer - 9 cases

Shawano - 70 cases (+2)

Sheboygan - 185 cases (4 deaths)

St. Croix - 131 cases (+2) (1 death)

Taylor - 8 cases

Trempealeau - 92 cases (+1)

Vernon - 30 cases (+1)

Vilas - 10 cases

Walworth - 498 cases (18 deaths)

Washburn - 4 cases

Washington - 322 cases (+1) (13 deaths)

Waukesha - 1,015 cases (+12) (38 deaths)

Waupaca - 91 cases (5 deaths)

Waushara - 20 cases

Winnebago - 608 cases (+7) (11 deaths)

Wood - 33 cases (+1) (1 death)

Michigan's Upper Peninsula

Alger - 2 cases

Baraga - 1 case

Chippewa - 2 cases

Delta - 18 cases (2 deaths)

Dickinson - 6 cases (2 deaths)

Gogebic - 6 cases (1 death)

Houghton - 11 cases (+2)

Iron - 4 cases

Keeweenaw - 1 case

Luce - 3 cases

Mackinac - 8 cases

Marquette - 63 cases (+1) (11 deaths)

Menominee - 9 cases

Ontonagon - 0 cases

Schoolcraft - 4 cases

Symptoms

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:



Fever of 100.4 or higher

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Trouble breathing

Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

New confusion or inability to rouse

Bluish lips or face

Symptoms that require immediate medical attention include:The CDC says this is not an all-inclusive list. Consult a medical provider about any symptoms that are severe or concerning.

Prevention

The coronavirus is a new, or "novel," virus. Nobody has a natural immunity to it. Children and teens seem to recover best from the virus. Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the CDC. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems.

To help prevent the spread of the virus:

