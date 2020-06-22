Wisconsin crosses 25,000 coronavirus cases

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - While the World Health Organization is concerned about surges in coronavirus cases worldwide and in some U.S. states, Wisconsin appears to be holding a steady course.
Based on only 6,549 test results the state compiled in the past 24 hours, 3.8% of tests were positive. Another 249 cases were diagnosed, putting Wisconsin at 25,068 cases. The percentage of positive test results has not been above 5% this month, although we've seen much higher numbers for daily testing.
Wisconsin is diagnosing more than 1,000 cases every 3 or 4 days. The number of cases has doubled in about 5 weeks; the state had 12,543 cases on May 17.
One death was reported. It was the first COVID-19 death for Eau Claire County. The statewide death toll is 745. The death toll was in single digits for 14 of the 22 days so far this month, including two days when no deaths were reported.
Eleven more COVID-19 patients were hospitalized in the past day. There have been 3,231 people in Wisconsin hospitalized for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, since February 5. The number of patients in ICU and the percentage of recovered cases were not available at the time of this writing.
Coronavirus tests came back positive in 33 of Wisconsin's 72 counties in this latest report. The state has 68 public and private labs able to handle a collective 17,668 tests per day.
County case numbers
Wisconsin
Adams - 11 cases (+1) (2 deaths)
Ashland - 3 cases
Barron - 31 cases
Bayfield - 3 cases (1 death)
Brown - 2,581 cases (+1) (39 deaths)
Buffalo - 6 cases (2 death)
Burnett - 2 cases (1 death)
Calumet - 92 cases (2 deaths)
Chippewa - 70 cases (+1)
Clark - 60 cases (+2) (6 deaths)
Columbia - 69 cases (+1) (1 death)
Crawford - 31 cases
Dane - 1,139 cases (+41) (32 deaths)
Dodge - 437 cases (+3) (5 deaths)
Door - 40 cases (3 deaths)
Douglas - 20 cases
Dunn - 29 cases
Eau Claire - 163 cases (+2) (1 death) (+1)
Florence - 2 cases
Fond du Lac - 295 cases (+5) (6 deaths)
Forest - 35 cases (3 deaths)
Grant - 129 cases (+4) (12 deaths)
Green - 80 cases (1 death)
Green Lake - 24 cases
Iowa - 22 cases (+1)
Iron - 2 cases (1 death)
Jackson - 24 cases (1 death)
Jefferson - 181 cases (+4) (4 deaths)
Juneau – 29 cases (+1) (1 death)
Kenosha - 1,421 cases (+5) (39 deaths)
Kewaunee - 44 cases (1 death)
La Crosse - 274 cases (+24)
Lafayette - 56 cases (+2)
Langlade - 7 cases
Lincoln - 8 cases
Manitowoc - 70 cases (+2) (1 death)
Marathon - 115 cases (+4) (1 death)
Marinette - 42 cases (3 deaths)
Marquette - 9 cases (1 death)
Menominee - 4 cases
Milwaukee – 10,355 cases (+8) (371 deaths)
Monroe - 50 cases (+4) (1 death)
Oconto - 49 cases (+3)
Oneida - 17 cases
Outagamie - 402 cases (+6) (8 deaths)
Ozaukee - 209 cases (+2) (15 deaths)
Pepin - 1 case
Pierce - 57 cases
Polk - 40 cases (1 death)
Portage - 96 cases (+5)
Price - 2 cases
Racine - 2,090 cases (+9) (58 deaths)
Richland - 15 cases (4 deaths)
Rock - 791 cases (23 deaths)
Rusk - 11 cases
Sauk - 96 cases (3 deaths)
Sawyer - 9 cases
Shawano - 70 cases (+2)
Sheboygan - 185 cases (4 deaths)
St. Croix - 131 cases (+2) (1 death)
Taylor - 8 cases
Trempealeau - 92 cases (+1)
Vernon - 30 cases (+1)
Vilas - 10 cases
Walworth - 498 cases (18 deaths)
Washburn - 4 cases
Washington - 322 cases (+1) (13 deaths)
Waukesha - 1,015 cases (+12) (38 deaths)
Waupaca - 91 cases (5 deaths)
Waushara - 20 cases
Winnebago - 608 cases (+7) (11 deaths)
Wood - 33 cases (+1) (1 death)
Michigan's Upper Peninsula
Alger - 2 cases
Baraga - 1 case
Chippewa - 2 cases
Delta - 18 cases (2 deaths)
Dickinson - 6 cases (2 deaths)
Gogebic - 6 cases (1 death)
Houghton - 11 cases (+2)
Iron - 4 cases
Keeweenaw - 1 case
Luce - 3 cases
Mackinac - 8 cases
Marquette - 63 cases (+1) (11 deaths)
Menominee - 9 cases
Ontonagon - 0 cases
Schoolcraft - 4 cases
Symptoms
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:
- Fever of 100.4 or higher
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
- Chills
- Repeated shaking with chills
- Muscle pain
- Headache
- Sore throat
- New loss of taste or smell
Symptoms that require immediate medical attention include:
- Trouble breathing
- Persistent pain or pressure in the chest
- New confusion or inability to rouse
- Bluish lips or face
The CDC says this is not an all-inclusive list. Consult a medical provider about any symptoms that are severe or concerning.
Prevention
The coronavirus is a new, or "novel," virus. Nobody has a natural immunity to it. Children and teens seem to recover best from the virus. Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the CDC. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems.
To help prevent the spread of the virus:
- Stay at least six feet away from other people
- Avoid close contact with people who are or appear sick
- Stay at home as much as possible. Cancel events and avoid groups, gatherings, play dates and nonessential appointments
- Stay home when you are sick, except to get medical care
- Wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol
- Cover your mouth and nose with a mask. At a minimum, use a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow.
- Clean frequently-touched surfaces and objects daily (e.g., tables, countertops, light switches, doorknobs, and cabinet handles).