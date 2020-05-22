Wisconsin coronavirus testing remains around 5% positive; 511 new cases

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - It was another day of record coronavirus testing, with almost 10,000 tests coming back in the past 24 hours, according to new figures released Friday afternoon by the state Department of Health Services.
The state says 9,976 tests were returned -- 566 more than the previous record yesterday. About 5% were positive (5.12%) -- which is on par for this past week -- for 511 new cases.
Milwaukee County accounts for 362 of the 511 new cases, but 36 of Wisconsin's 72 counties had additional case numbers or deaths (see county-by-county case numbers listed below).
The state has now passed 14,000 total confirmed coronavirus cases (14,396) since the first patient was diagnosed in Madison on February 5.
The state's death toll is nearing 500 (496), after 9 more deaths were reported in the state numbers Friday.
There are still almost 400 patients (396) hospitalized for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, with 133 in ICU.
In all, 2,259 patients have been hospitalized for treatment, or 16%. That's 41 more patients hospitalized since Thursday.
So far, 8,362 patients -- or 58% of the total cases -- are considered recovered, meaning 30 days have passed since the onset of symptoms or their diagnoses, or the absence of symptoms or release from isolation were documented.
County case numbers
Counties with additional cases are indicated in bold.
Wisconsin
Adams - 4 cases (1 death)
Ashland - 2 cases
Barron - 11 cases
Bayfield - 3 cases (1 death)
Brown - 2,204 cases (+27) (31 deaths) (+2)
Buffalo - 5 cases (1 death)
Burnett - 1 cases (1 death)
Calumet - 67 cases (+6) (1 death)
Chippewa - 46 cases (+1)
Clark - 28 cases (4 deaths)
Columbia - 37 cases (+1) (1 death)
Crawford - 25 cases (+1)
Dane - 576 cases (+11) (26 deaths)
Dodge - 137 cases (+16) (1 death)
Door - 35 cases (+1) (3 deaths)
Douglas - 16 cases (+1)
Dunn - 21 cases (+1)
Eau Claire - 89 cases (+7)
Florence - 2 case
Fond du Lac - 155 cases (+7) (4 deaths)
Forest - 11 cases
Grant - 81 cases (+3) (10 deaths)
Green - 49 cases
Green Lake - 13 cases (+1)
Iowa - 11 cases
Iron - 2 cases (1 death)
Jackson - 15 cases (1 death)
Jefferson - 75 cases (+8) (3 deaths) (+1)
Juneau – 22 cases (1 death)
Kenosha - 948 cases (+27) (22 deaths) (+1)
Kewaunee - 32 cases (1 death)
La Crosse - 48 cases (+1)
Lafayette - 17 cases (+1)
Langlade - 1 case
Lincoln - 3 cases
Manitowoc - 28 cases (1 death)
Marathon - 36 cases (+1) (1 death)
Marinette - 30 cases (+2) (2 deaths)
Marquette - 3 cases (1 death)
Menominee - 2 cases
Milwaukee – 5,735 cases (+362) (270 deaths) (+1)
Monroe - 16 cases (1 death)
Oconto - 32 cases (+1)
Oneida - 7 cases
Outagamie - 174 cases (+13) (5 deaths)
Ozaukee - 133 cases (+2) (11 deaths)
Pepin - 1 case
Pierce - 34 cases (+4)
Polk - 13 cases (+4) (1 death)
Portage - 8 cases
Price - 2 cases
Racine - 1,269 cases (+103) (22 deaths) (+2)
Richland - 14 cases (4 deaths)
Rock - 520 cases (+27) (15 deaths) (+1)
Rusk - 4 cases
Sauk - 77 cases (3 deaths)
Sawyer - 7 cases
Shawano - 36 cases
Sheboygan - 78 cases (+2) (3 deaths)
St. Croix - 58 cases (+1)
Taylor - 1 case
Trempealeau - 13 cases
Vernon - 14 cases (+1)
Vilas - 6 cases (+1)
Walworth - 329 cases (+13) (11 deaths)
Washburn - 2 cases
Washington - 178 cases (+7) (4 deaths)
Waukesha - 537 cases (+10) (25 deaths) (+1)
Waupaca - 20 cases (+1) (1 death)
Waushara - 7 cases
Winnebago - 160 cases (+19) (1 death)
Wood - 9 cases
Michigan's Upper Peninsula
Alger - 0 cases
Baraga - 1 case
Chippewa - 2 case
Delta - 17 cases (2 deaths)
Dickinson - 5 cases (2 deaths)
Gogebic - 5 cases (1 death)
Houghton - 2 cases
Iron - 0 cases
Keweenaw - 0 cases
Luce - 3 cases (+1)
Mackinac - 6 cases
Marquette - 52 cases (10 deaths)
Menominee - 8 cases
Ontonagon - 0 cases
Schoolcraft - 4 cases
Symptoms
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:
- Fever of 100.4 or higher
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
- Chills
- Repeated shaking with chills
- Muscle pain
- Headache
- Sore throat
- New loss of taste or smell
Symptoms that require immediate medical attention include:
- Trouble breathing
- Persistent pain or pressure in the chest
- New confusion or inability to rouse
- Bluish lips or face
The CDC says this is not an all-inclusive list. Consult a medical provider about any symptoms that are severe or concerning.
Prevention
The coronavirus is a new, or "novel," virus. Nobody has a natural immunity to it. Children and teens seem to recover best from the virus. Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the CDC. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems.
To help prevent the spread of the virus:
- Stay at least six feet away from other people
- Avoid close contact with people who are or appear sick
- Stay at home as much as possible. Cancel events and avoid groups, gatherings, play dates and nonessential appointments
- Stay home when you are sick, except to get medical care
- Wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol
- Cover your mouth and nose with a mask. At a minimum, use a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow.
- Clean frequently-touched surfaces and objects daily (e.g., tables, countertops, light switches, doorknobs, and cabinet handles).