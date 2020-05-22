Wisconsin coronavirus testing remains around 5% positive; 511 new cases

It was another day of record coronavirus testing, with almost 10,000 tests coming back in the past 24 hours, according to new figures released Friday afternoon by the state Department of Health Services.

The state says 9,976 tests were returned -- 566 more than the previous record yesterday. About 5% were positive (5.12%) -- which is on par for this past week -- for 511 new cases.

Milwaukee County accounts for 362 of the 511 new cases, but 36 of Wisconsin's 72 counties had additional case numbers or deaths (see county-by-county case numbers listed below).

The state has now passed 14,000 total confirmed coronavirus cases (14,396) since the first patient was diagnosed in Madison on February 5.

The state's death toll is nearing 500 (496), after 9 more deaths were reported in the state numbers Friday.

There are still almost 400 patients (396) hospitalized for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, with 133 in ICU.

In all, 2,259 patients have been hospitalized for treatment, or 16%. That's 41 more patients hospitalized since Thursday.

So far, 8,362 patients -- or 58% of the total cases -- are considered recovered, meaning 30 days have passed since the onset of symptoms or their diagnoses, or the absence of symptoms or release from isolation were documented.

County case numbers

Counties with additional cases are indicated in bold.

Wisconsin

Adams - 4 cases (1 death)

Ashland - 2 cases

Barron - 11 cases

Bayfield - 3 cases (1 death)

Brown - 2,204 cases (+27) (31 deaths) (+2)

Buffalo - 5 cases (1 death)

Burnett - 1 cases (1 death)

Calumet - 67 cases (+6) (1 death)

Chippewa - 46 cases (+1)

Clark - 28 cases (4 deaths)

Columbia - 37 cases (+1) (1 death)

Crawford - 25 cases (+1)

Dane - 576 cases (+11) (26 deaths)

Dodge - 137 cases (+16) (1 death)

Door - 35 cases (+1) (3 deaths)

Douglas - 16 cases (+1)

Dunn - 21 cases (+1)

Eau Claire - 89 cases (+7)

Florence - 2 case

Fond du Lac - 155 cases (+7) (4 deaths)

Forest - 11 cases

Grant - 81 cases (+3) (10 deaths)

Green - 49 cases

Green Lake - 13 cases (+1)

Iowa - 11 cases

Iron - 2 cases (1 death)

Jackson - 15 cases (1 death)

Jefferson - 75 cases (+8) (3 deaths) (+1)

Juneau – 22 cases (1 death)

Kenosha - 948 cases (+27) (22 deaths) (+1)

Kewaunee - 32 cases (1 death)

La Crosse - 48 cases (+1)

Lafayette - 17 cases (+1)

Langlade - 1 case

Lincoln - 3 cases

Manitowoc - 28 cases (1 death)

Marathon - 36 cases (+1) (1 death)

Marinette - 30 cases (+2) (2 deaths)

Marquette - 3 cases (1 death)

Menominee - 2 cases

Milwaukee – 5,735 cases (+362) (270 deaths) (+1)

Monroe - 16 cases (1 death)

Oconto - 32 cases (+1)

Oneida - 7 cases

Outagamie - 174 cases (+13) (5 deaths)

Ozaukee - 133 cases (+2) (11 deaths)

Pepin - 1 case

Pierce - 34 cases (+4)

Polk - 13 cases (+4) (1 death)

Portage - 8 cases

Price - 2 cases

Racine - 1,269 cases (+103) (22 deaths) (+2)

Richland - 14 cases (4 deaths)

Rock - 520 cases (+27) (15 deaths) (+1)

Rusk - 4 cases

Sauk - 77 cases (3 deaths)

Sawyer - 7 cases

Shawano - 36 cases

Sheboygan - 78 cases (+2) (3 deaths)

St. Croix - 58 cases (+1)

Taylor - 1 case

Trempealeau - 13 cases

Vernon - 14 cases (+1)

Vilas - 6 cases (+1)

Walworth - 329 cases (+13) (11 deaths)

Washburn - 2 cases

Washington - 178 cases (+7) (4 deaths)

Waukesha - 537 cases (+10) (25 deaths) (+1)

Waupaca - 20 cases (+1) (1 death)

Waushara - 7 cases

Winnebago - 160 cases (+19) (1 death)

Wood - 9 cases

Michigan's Upper Peninsula

Alger - 0 cases

Baraga - 1 case

Chippewa - 2 case

Delta - 17 cases (2 deaths)

Dickinson - 5 cases (2 deaths)

Gogebic - 5 cases (1 death)

Houghton - 2 cases

Iron - 0 cases

Keweenaw - 0 cases

Luce - 3 cases (+1)

Mackinac - 6 cases

Marquette - 52 cases (10 deaths)

Menominee - 8 cases

Ontonagon - 0 cases

Schoolcraft - 4 cases

