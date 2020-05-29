Wisconsin coronavirus testing, cases and deaths up again

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Friday's report from the Department of Health Services shows the state jumped well past 17,000 confirmed coronavirus cases.
For the second time this week, Wisconsin saw a dramatic rise in the number of the coronavirus test results and new cases identified, and also the second-highest death reports in one day.
The state's public and private labs completed 13,602 tests -- almost 3,000 more tests than Thursday's record. That's indicative of increased testing in Milwaukee County, which identified 450 new patients.
Statewide, testing identified 733 new patients in the past 24 hours -- well past the record one-day total of 599 cases set on Wednesday. That's 5.39% of the test results, which is about average for the past few weeks. New cases were reported in 38 of the state's 72 counties.
The state now has 17,707 confirmed coronavirus patients.
568 COVID-19 patients have died with the 18 new deaths in Friday's report. It's the third straight day the death count was in the double digits and the fourth day in a week.
Nine of the deaths reported Friday were in Milwaukee County. A death in Brown County and one in Winnebago County were also added to the toll.
2,499 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized -- 47 more since Thursday. There are 145 in ICU out of the 423 currently hospitalized.
14% of coronavirus cases have resulted in hospitalizations. 3% have resulted in death. While the rising number of people affected may be worrisome, both of these percentages continue to decline.
61% of patients are considered recovered -- a percentage that has continued to rise. The state defines a patient as recovered if 30 days have passed since the onset of symptoms or their diagnosis or their absence of symptoms or release from isolation is medically documented.
The 13,602 results the state received is the closest to its labs' testing capacity so far. The state has 56 public and private labs with a total capacity of 14,753 tests a day. Thirty-one more labs are prepared to assist the state.
County case numbers
Counties with increased cases and/or deaths are indicated in bold.
Wisconsin
Adams - 4 cases (1 death)
Ashland - 2 cases
Barron - 15 cases (+1)
Bayfield - 3 cases (1 death)
Brown - 2,308 cases (+8) (35 deaths) (+1)
Buffalo - 5 cases (1 death)
Burnett - 1 cases (1 death)
Calumet - 75 cases (+1) (1 death)
Chippewa - 55 cases (+2)
Clark - 32 cases (4 deaths)
Columbia - 43 cases (+1) (1 death)
Crawford - 26 cases
Dane - 705 cases (+26) (27 deaths)
Dodge - 180 cases (+8) (1 death)
Door - 38 cases (3 deaths)
Douglas - 19 cases
Dunn - 24 cases
Eau Claire - 107 cases (+8)
Florence - 2 case
Fond du Lac - 194 cases (+2) (5 deaths)
Forest - 28 cases (+2)
Grant - 94 cases (+1) (12 deaths)
Green - 65 cases (+5)
Green Lake - 18 cases (+2)
Iowa - 15 cases (+1)
Iron - 2 cases (1 death)
Jackson - 16 cases (+1) (1 death)
Jefferson - 101 cases (+5) (3 deaths)
Juneau – 23 cases (+1) (1 death)
Kenosha - 1,131 cases (+43) (27 deaths) (+2)
Kewaunee - 34 cases (1 death)
La Crosse - 53 cases (+2)
Lafayette - 27 cases (+1)
Langlade - 2 cases
Lincoln - 7 cases
Manitowoc - 36 cases (1 death)
Marathon - 46 cases (+3) (1 death)
Marinette - 33 cases (2 deaths)
Marquette - 3 cases (1 death)
Menominee - 3 cases
Milwaukee – 7,429 cases (+450) (294 deaths) (+9)
Monroe - 16 cases (1 death)
Oconto - 35 cases
Oneida - 9 cases
Outagamie - 213 cases (+9) (8 deaths)
Ozaukee - 159 cases (+3) (11 deaths)
Pepin - 1 case
Pierce - 45 cases (+1)
Polk - 18 cases (1 death)
Portage - 11 cases
Price - 2 cases
Racine - 1,579 cases (+73) (35 deaths) (+2)
Richland - 14 cases (4 deaths)
Rock - 620 cases (+32) (18 deaths)
Rusk - 5 cases
Sauk - 78 cases (3 deaths)
Sawyer - 8 cases
Shawano - 45 cases (+2)
Sheboygan - 87 cases (+3) (3 deaths)
St. Croix - 77 cases (+3)
Taylor - 2 cases (+1)
Trempealeau - 24 cases (+1)
Vernon - 21 cases (+1)
Vilas - 6 cases
Walworth - 379 cases (+3) (17 deaths) (+1)
Washburn - 2 cases
Washington - 235 cases (+5) (6 deaths) (+2)
Waukesha - 665 cases (+15) (28 deaths)
Waupaca - 29 cases (+2) (1 death)
Waushara - 8 cases
Winnebago - 224 cases (+19) (4 deaths) (+1)
Wood - 10 cases (1 death)
Michigan's Upper Peninsula
Alger - 0 cases
Baraga - 1 case
Chippewa - 2 case
Delta - 17 cases (2 deaths)
Dickinson - 5 cases (2 deaths)
Gogebic - 5 cases (1 death)
Houghton - 5 cases (+1)
Iron - 0 cases
Keweenaw - 0 cases
Luce - 3 cases
Mackinac - 8 cases
Marquette - 54 cases (10 deaths)
Menominee - 8 cases
Ontonagon - 0 cases
Schoolcraft - 4 cases
Symptoms
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:
- Fever of 100.4 or higher
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
- Chills
- Repeated shaking with chills
- Muscle pain
- Headache
- Sore throat
- New loss of taste or smell
Symptoms that require immediate medical attention include:
- Trouble breathing
- Persistent pain or pressure in the chest
- New confusion or inability to rouse
- Bluish lips or face
The CDC says this is not an all-inclusive list. Consult a medical provider about any symptoms that are severe or concerning.
Prevention
The coronavirus is a new, or "novel," virus. Nobody has a natural immunity to it. Children and teens seem to recover best from the virus. Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the CDC. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems.
To help prevent the spread of the virus:
- Stay at least six feet away from other people
- Avoid close contact with people who are or appear sick
- Stay at home as much as possible. Cancel events and avoid groups, gatherings, play dates and nonessential appointments
- Stay home when you are sick, except to get medical care
- Wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol
- Cover your mouth and nose with a mask. At a minimum, use a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow.
- Clean frequently-touched surfaces and objects daily (e.g., tables, countertops, light switches, doorknobs, and cabinet handles).