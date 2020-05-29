Wisconsin coronavirus testing, cases and deaths up again

Friday's report from the Department of Health Services shows the state jumped well past 17,000 confirmed coronavirus cases.

For the second time this week, Wisconsin saw a dramatic rise in the number of the coronavirus test results and new cases identified, and also the second-highest death reports in one day.

The state's public and private labs completed 13,602 tests -- almost 3,000 more tests than Thursday's record. That's indicative of increased testing in Milwaukee County, which identified 450 new patients.

Statewide, testing identified 733 new patients in the past 24 hours -- well past the record one-day total of 599 cases set on Wednesday. That's 5.39% of the test results, which is about average for the past few weeks. New cases were reported in 38 of the state's 72 counties.

The state now has 17,707 confirmed coronavirus patients.

568 COVID-19 patients have died with the 18 new deaths in Friday's report. It's the third straight day the death count was in the double digits and the fourth day in a week.

Nine of the deaths reported Friday were in Milwaukee County. A death in Brown County and one in Winnebago County were also added to the toll.

2,499 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized -- 47 more since Thursday. There are 145 in ICU out of the 423 currently hospitalized.

14% of coronavirus cases have resulted in hospitalizations. 3% have resulted in death. While the rising number of people affected may be worrisome, both of these percentages continue to decline.

61% of patients are considered recovered -- a percentage that has continued to rise. The state defines a patient as recovered if 30 days have passed since the onset of symptoms or their diagnosis or their absence of symptoms or release from isolation is medically documented.

The 13,602 results the state received is the closest to its labs' testing capacity so far. The state has 56 public and private labs with a total capacity of 14,753 tests a day. Thirty-one more labs are prepared to assist the state.

County case numbers

Counties with increased cases and/or deaths are indicated in bold.

Wisconsin

Adams - 4 cases (1 death)

Ashland - 2 cases

Barron - 15 cases (+1)

Bayfield - 3 cases (1 death)

Brown - 2,308 cases (+8) (35 deaths) (+1)

Buffalo - 5 cases (1 death)

Burnett - 1 cases (1 death)

Calumet - 75 cases (+1) (1 death)

Chippewa - 55 cases (+2)

Clark - 32 cases (4 deaths)

Columbia - 43 cases (+1) (1 death)

Crawford - 26 cases

Dane - 705 cases (+26) (27 deaths)

Dodge - 180 cases (+8) (1 death)

Door - 38 cases (3 deaths)

Douglas - 19 cases

Dunn - 24 cases

Eau Claire - 107 cases (+8)

Florence - 2 case

Fond du Lac - 194 cases (+2) (5 deaths)

Forest - 28 cases (+2)

Grant - 94 cases (+1) (12 deaths)

Green - 65 cases (+5)

Green Lake - 18 cases (+2)

Iowa - 15 cases (+1)

Iron - 2 cases (1 death)

Jackson - 16 cases (+1) (1 death)

Jefferson - 101 cases (+5) (3 deaths)

Juneau – 23 cases (+1) (1 death)

Kenosha - 1,131 cases (+43) (27 deaths) (+2)

Kewaunee - 34 cases (1 death)

La Crosse - 53 cases (+2)

Lafayette - 27 cases (+1)

Langlade - 2 cases

Lincoln - 7 cases

Manitowoc - 36 cases (1 death)

Marathon - 46 cases (+3) (1 death)

Marinette - 33 cases (2 deaths)

Marquette - 3 cases (1 death)

Menominee - 3 cases

Milwaukee – 7,429 cases (+450) (294 deaths) (+9)

Monroe - 16 cases (1 death)

Oconto - 35 cases

Oneida - 9 cases

Outagamie - 213 cases (+9) (8 deaths)

Ozaukee - 159 cases (+3) (11 deaths)

Pepin - 1 case

Pierce - 45 cases (+1)

Polk - 18 cases (1 death)

Portage - 11 cases

Price - 2 cases

Racine - 1,579 cases (+73) (35 deaths) (+2)

Richland - 14 cases (4 deaths)

Rock - 620 cases (+32) (18 deaths)

Rusk - 5 cases

Sauk - 78 cases (3 deaths)

Sawyer - 8 cases

Shawano - 45 cases (+2)

Sheboygan - 87 cases (+3) (3 deaths)

St. Croix - 77 cases (+3)

Taylor - 2 cases (+1)

Trempealeau - 24 cases (+1)

Vernon - 21 cases (+1)

Vilas - 6 cases

Walworth - 379 cases (+3) (17 deaths) (+1)

Washburn - 2 cases

Washington - 235 cases (+5) (6 deaths) (+2)

Waukesha - 665 cases (+15) (28 deaths)

Waupaca - 29 cases (+2) (1 death)

Waushara - 8 cases

Winnebago - 224 cases (+19) (4 deaths) (+1)

Wood - 10 cases (1 death)

Michigan's Upper Peninsula

Alger - 0 cases

Baraga - 1 case

Chippewa - 2 case

Delta - 17 cases (2 deaths)

Dickinson - 5 cases (2 deaths)

Gogebic - 5 cases (1 death)

Houghton - 5 cases (+1)

Iron - 0 cases

Keweenaw - 0 cases

Luce - 3 cases

Mackinac - 8 cases

Marquette - 54 cases (10 deaths)

Menominee - 8 cases

Ontonagon - 0 cases

Schoolcraft - 4 cases

Symptoms

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:



Fever of 100.4 or higher

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Trouble breathing

Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

New confusion or inability to rouse

Bluish lips or face

Symptoms that require immediate medical attention include:The CDC says this is not an all-inclusive list. Consult a medical provider about any symptoms that are severe or concerning.

Prevention

The coronavirus is a new, or "novel," virus. Nobody has a natural immunity to it. Children and teens seem to recover best from the virus. Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the CDC. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems.

To help prevent the spread of the virus:

