Wisconsin coronavirus deaths top 100

The number of deaths related to the coronavirus outbreak in Wisconsin topped 100 Thursday, according to numbers reported by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

The state reported 111 deaths related to COVID-19. That's up 12 from the 99 deaths reported by Wednesday.

Milwaukee County is reporting the most deaths from the outbreak with 65.

White and black Wisconsin residents account for most of the deaths. Fifty percent of deaths are white and 44 percent of deaths are black.

Wisconsin has 2,885 positive cases of coronavirus, up from 2,756 on Wednesday. At the current pace, the state will have more than 3,000 cases by Friday morning.

In Northeast Wisconsin, Brown County is reporting the most confirmed cases with 50. No deaths have been reported in Brown County.

Hospitalizations increased to 843 -- up from 790 the day before. That's almost 30% of COVID-19 patients.

Statewide, 31,424 tests have come back negative. That's an increase from 30,115 negative tests reported Wednesday.

Graphs show 53 percent of coronavirus cases in Wisconsin are female and 47 percent of cases are male.

Total COVID-19 cases by county

Adams - 2

Ashland - 1

Barron - 5

Bayfield - 3

Brown - 50

Buffalo - 2 (1 death)

Calumet - 4

Chippewa - 17

Clark - 7

Columbia - 25 (1 death)

Crawford - 2

Dane - 307 (11 deaths)

Dodge - 16

Door - 8

Douglas - 7

Dunn - 7

Eau Claire - 21

Florence - 2

Fond du Lac - 49 (2 deaths)

Grant - 4

Green - 9

Iowa - 4

Iron - 1 (fatal)

Jackson - 7

Jefferson - 19

Juneau - 5

Kenosha - 135 (1 death)

Kewaunee - 1

La Crosse - 23

Lafayette - 2

Manitowoc - 3

Marathon - 12

Marinette - 3

Marquette - 2

Menominee - 1

Milwaukee - 1,484 (65 deaths)

Monroe - 6

Oconto - 3

Oneida - 5

Outagamie - 26 (2 deaths)

Ozaukee - 71 (8 deaths)

Pierce - 7

Portage - 4

Racine - 84 (2 deaths)

Richland - 3

Rock - 47 (2 deaths)

Rusk - 3

Sauk - 21

Sawyer - 1

Shawano - 4

Sheboygan - 31 (2 deaths)

St. Croix - 7

Trempealeau - 1

Vilas - 4

Walworth - 28

Washington - 63 (3 deaths)

Waukesha - 184 (6 deaths)

Waupaca - 3 (1 death)

Waushara - 2

Winnebago - 25 (1 death)

Wood - 2

Total 2,885

There are now 41 COVID-19 cases reported in Michigan's Upper Peninsula with 5 deaths. Michigan Public Health added Schoolcraft to the counties with confirmed cases. Marquette County has the most cases in the U.P. with 18. Dickinson County and Gogebic County, which share borders with Wisconsin, each has 3 cases.

Spreading the disease

The coronavirus is spread when an infected person coughs, sneezes or breathes.

"These droplets can remain in the air and on surfaces for an extended period of time. When people breathe in (inhale) the droplets, or touch surfaces that have been contaminated and then touch their mouth, face, or eyes, the virus can make them sick," says the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

People infected with the virus can develop the respiratory disease named COVID-19.

COVID-19 symptoms and prevention

Symptoms include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. CLICK HERE for more information on symptoms. Emergency signs include pain and pressure in the chest, confusion, trouble breathing, and bluish lips or face.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear between 2 and 14 days after contact with an infected person.

DHS recommends taking these steps to help stop the spread of the virus:

--Stay at home

--Limit your physical interactions with people

--Keep at least six feet apart from others

--Frequent and thorough hand washing with soap and water

--Make essential trips no more than once a week

--Covering coughs and sneezes

--Avoid touching your face

Local and national health care providers are encouraging people to wear masks in public to avoid spreading the illness to others.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has issued a Safer at Home order restricting large gatherings, non-essential business and travel in the state. CLICK HERE to find out what the order means for you.