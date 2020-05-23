Wisconsin coronavirus deaths surpass 500

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) -- The state of Wisconsin has now seen more than 500 deaths due to the coronavirus.
New numbers from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) show the state’s death toll is now at 507, an increase from Friday’s count of 496.
In addition, the DHS says a total of 7,107 test results came back within the past 24 hours. This comes after nearly 9,976 tests came back on Friday, a record amount.
481 tests, which equals 6.8% of the total number of tests, came back positive Saturday, an increase from Friday’s amount of 5.12%.
Saturday’s total of new positive cases comes to 481, a decrease from Friday’s amount of 511 new cases.
There are now 14,877 total confirmed coronavirus cases since the first patient was diagnosed in Madison on February 5.
In addition, there are currently 388 patients hospitalized for COVID-19, which is caused by the coronavirus.
Out of those patients, 128 are in the ICU.
In all, 2,292 patients have been hospitalized for treatment, which equals 15%. That’s up from Friday’s report of 2,259 total hospitalizations.
Of the total cases, 58% (8,688 patients) have recovered, which means 30 days have passed since the onset of symptoms or their diagnosis, or the absence of symptoms or release from isolation were documented. That is up from Friday’s report of 8,362 recovered patients.
179,329 people have tested negative for the coronavirus, according to Saturday’s numbers.
Symptoms
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:
- Fever of 100.4 or higher
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
- Chills
- Repeated shaking with chills
- Muscle pain
- Headache
- Sore throat
- New loss of taste or smell
Symptoms that require immediate medical attention include:
- Trouble breathing
- Persistent pain or pressure in the chest
- New confusion or inability to rouse
- Bluish lips or face
The CDC says this is not an all-inclusive list. Consult a medical provider about any symptoms that are severe or concerning.
Prevention
The coronavirus is a new, or "novel," virus. Nobody has a natural immunity to it. Children and teens seem to recover best from the virus. Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the CDC. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems.
To help prevent the spread of the virus:
- Stay at least six feet away from other people
- Avoid close contact with people who are or appear sick
- Stay at home as much as possible. Cancel events and avoid groups, gatherings, play dates and nonessential appointments
- Stay home when you are sick, except to get medical care
- Wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol
- Cover your mouth and nose with a mask. At a minimum, use a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow.
- Clean frequently-touched surfaces and objects daily (e.g., tables, countertops, light switches, doorknobs, and cabinet handles).