Wisconsin coronavirus deaths surpass 500

The state of Wisconsin has now seen more than 500 deaths due to the coronavirus.

New numbers from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) show the state’s death toll is now at 507, an increase from Friday’s count of 496.

In addition, the DHS says a total of 7,107 test results came back within the past 24 hours. This comes after nearly 9,976 tests came back on Friday, a record amount.

481 tests, which equals 6.8% of the total number of tests, came back positive Saturday, an increase from Friday’s amount of 5.12%.

Saturday’s total of new positive cases comes to 481, a decrease from Friday’s amount of 511 new cases.

There are now 14,877 total confirmed coronavirus cases since the first patient was diagnosed in Madison on February 5.

In addition, there are currently 388 patients hospitalized for COVID-19, which is caused by the coronavirus.

Out of those patients, 128 are in the ICU.

In all, 2,292 patients have been hospitalized for treatment, which equals 15%. That’s up from Friday’s report of 2,259 total hospitalizations.

Of the total cases, 58% (8,688 patients) have recovered, which means 30 days have passed since the onset of symptoms or their diagnosis, or the absence of symptoms or release from isolation were documented. That is up from Friday’s report of 8,362 recovered patients.

179,329 people have tested negative for the coronavirus, according to Saturday’s numbers.

Symptoms

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:



Fever of 100.4 or higher

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Trouble breathing

Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

New confusion or inability to rouse

Bluish lips or face

Symptoms that require immediate medical attention include:The CDC says this is not an all-inclusive list. Consult a medical provider about any symptoms that are severe or concerning.

Prevention

The coronavirus is a new, or "novel," virus. Nobody has a natural immunity to it. Children and teens seem to recover best from the virus. Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the CDC. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems.

