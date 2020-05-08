Wisconsin coronavirus cases nearing 10,000

Coronavirus testing diagnosed 375 more patients in Wisconsin, the state Department of Health Services reported Friday afternoon, bringing the state's total to 9,590 patients. At the current rate, Wisconsin will reach an unwanted milestone with 10,000 cases on Sunday.

Ten more COVID-19 patients died, bringing this pandemic's death toll to 384.

The state received results of 4,605 tests. That's well below the record 5,523 we saw Thursday but 400 more tests than the previous record.

8.14% of those results were positive, a sharp increase from Thursday's 5.69% that was near a record low.

State officials are asking health care providers to test anyone with COVID-19 symptoms and encouraging the general public to take advantage of community testing.

Three days this week set records for test results, but the state says the 51 public and private labs it's using are capable of processing 13,797 COVID-19 tests every day. That's a capacity of almost 97,000 tests a week, well above Gov. Evers' goal of a capacity of 85,000.

Twenty-nine Wisconsin counties reported additional cases since Thursday's state report.

Cases county-by-county

Counties with additional cases and/or deaths are indicated in boldface.

Wisconsin

Adams - 4 cases (1 death)

Ashland - 2 cases

Barron - 10 cases (+3)

Bayfield - 3 cases (1 death)

Brown - 1,706 cases (+71) (13 deaths) (+1)

Buffalo - 5 cases (1 death)

Burnett - 0 cases

Calumet - 34 cases (+12)

Chippewa - 27 cases

Clark - 23 cases (4 deaths)

Columbia - 32 cases (1 death)

Crawford - 16 cases

Dane - 455 cases (+8) (22 deaths)

Dodge - 51 cases (+5) (1 death)

Door - 18 cases (3 deaths)

Douglas - 10 cases

Dunn - 14 cases

Eau Claire - 50 cases (+3)

Florence - 2 case

Fond du Lac - 85 cases (+1) (3 deaths)

Forest - 1 case

Grant - 66 cases (7 deaths)

Green - 23 cases (+2)

Green Lake - 6 cases (+1)

Iowa - 10 cases

Iron - 2 cases (1 death)

Jackson - 12 cases (1 death)

Jefferson - 50 cases

Juneau – 21 cases (+1) (1 death)

Kenosha - 627 cases (+17) (15 deaths) (+1)

Kewaunee - 26 cases (+1) (1 death)

La Crosse - 32 cases

Lafayette - 9 cases

Langlade - 0 cases

Lincoln - 1 case

Manitowoc - 17 cases (1 death)

Marathon - 22 cases (+1) (1 death)

Marinette - 15 cases (+2) (1 death)

Marquette - 3 cases (1 death)

Menominee - 2 cases

Milwaukee – 3,373 cases (217 deaths) (+5)

Monroe - 14 cases (1 death)

Oconto - 27 cases (+1)

Oneida - 7 cases (+1)

Outagamie - 105 cases (+22) (2 deaths)

Ozaukee - 101 cases (+2) (9 deaths)

Pepin - 0 cases

Pierce - 12 cases

Polk - 5 cases

Portage - 7 cases

Price - 1 case

Racine - 634 cases (+44) (16 deaths)

Richland - 13 cases (2 deaths)

Rock - 343 cases (+19) (12 deaths)

Rusk - 4 cases

Sauk - 69 cases (3 deaths)

Sawyer - 4 cases

Shawano - 20 cases (+3)

Sheboygan - 65 cases (2 deaths)

St. Croix - 26 cases (+3)

Taylor - 0 cases

Trempealeau - 5 cases

Vernon - 3 cases (+1)

Vilas - 4 cases

Walworth - 226 cases (+2) (10 deaths) (+1)

Washburn - 1 case

Washington - 114 cases (+1) (4 deaths)

Waukesha - 387 cases (+7) (22 deaths)

Waupaca - 11 cases (+1) (1 death)

Waushara - 4 cases

Winnebago - 91 cases (+3) (1 death)

Wood - 2 cases

Michigan's Upper Peninsula

Alger - 0 cases

Baraga - 1 case

Chippewa - 2 case

Delta - 15 cases (2 deaths)

Dickinson - 5 cases (+1) (2 deaths)

Gogebic - 4 cases (1 death)

Houghton - 2 cases

Iron - 0 cases

Keweenaw - 0 cases

Luce - 1 case

Mackinac - 6 cases

Marquette* - 51 cases (-2) (9 deaths) (+1)

Menominee - 6 cases

Ontonagon - 0 cases

Schoolcraft - 4 cases

*Michigan results are more fluid as state investigators update the residence and location of patients

Demographics

Hospitalized during treatment: 1,767

Currently hospitalized: 348

In intensive care: 110

Eighteen percent of patients with the coronavirus have been hospitalized. That percentage has declined slowly but steadily as testing expands and more asymptomatic carriers are diagnosed.

Four percent of people with COVID-19 have died.

Comparing COVID-19 to the flu

Viewers have asked us how that compares to the flu. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 0.1% of influenza patients die. The CDC estimates 24,000 to 62,000 deaths between October 1 and April 14 -- six-and-a-half months -- could be attributed to influenza and pneumonia.

At the time of this writing, Johns Hopkins University's COVID-19 tracker says the U.S. has 76,368 COVID-19 deaths since February 6 -- just over 3 months. That's a case fatality rate of 6% of the known 1.7 million coronavirus patients in the U.S.

Community testing

Outagamie, Winnebago and Calumet counties are partnering in community COVID-19 testing (see related story). It will be offered at Fox Valley Technical College, 1825 N. Bluemound Dr., from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 13, through Friday, May 15. No appointment is needed but you must be experiencing one of the symptoms of COVID-19 (see symptoms later in this article). The site is capable of testing 300 people per day.

Waushara County announced four drive-through COVID-19 testing events. The first is next Tuesday, May 12, in Wild Rose. It's by appointment only. Call the county health department at (920) 787-6590. Anyone experiencing symptoms can also call their health care provider and ask to be tested (related story).

Hospital readiness

The Department of Health Services is surveying hospitals to determine whether 95% are able to test every symptomatic staff member with a role of treating patients and that 95% can treat all patients who come in without needing to go into crisis response mode.

New data reported by DHS show positive cases involving health care workers are on the decline.

The state also reported a decline in patients reporting flu-like symptoms over the past 14 days.

Symptoms

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently announced six more possible symptoms of COVID-19:



Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Trouble breathing

Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

New confusion or inability to rouse

Bluish lips or face

Symptoms that require immediate medical attention include:The CDC says this is not an all-inclusive list. Consult a medical provider about any symptoms that are severe or concerning.

Prevention

The coronavirus is a new, or "novel," virus. Nobody has a natural immunity to it. Children and teens seem to recover best from the virus. Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the CDC. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems.

To help prevent the spread of the virus:

