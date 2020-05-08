Wisconsin coronavirus cases nearing 10,000

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Coronavirus testing diagnosed 375 more patients in Wisconsin, the state Department of Health Services reported Friday afternoon, bringing the state's total to 9,590 patients. At the current rate, Wisconsin will reach an unwanted milestone with 10,000 cases on Sunday.
Ten more COVID-19 patients died, bringing this pandemic's death toll to 384.
The state received results of 4,605 tests. That's well below the record 5,523 we saw Thursday but 400 more tests than the previous record.
8.14% of those results were positive, a sharp increase from Thursday's 5.69% that was near a record low.
State officials are asking health care providers to test anyone with COVID-19 symptoms and encouraging the general public to take advantage of community testing.
Three days this week set records for test results, but the state says the 51 public and private labs it's using are capable of processing 13,797 COVID-19 tests every day. That's a capacity of almost 97,000 tests a week, well above Gov. Evers' goal of a capacity of 85,000.
Twenty-nine Wisconsin counties reported additional cases since Thursday's state report.
Cases county-by-county
Counties with additional cases and/or deaths are indicated in boldface.
Wisconsin
Adams - 4 cases (1 death)
Ashland - 2 cases
Barron - 10 cases (+3)
Bayfield - 3 cases (1 death)
Brown - 1,706 cases (+71) (13 deaths) (+1)
Buffalo - 5 cases (1 death)
Burnett - 0 cases
Calumet - 34 cases (+12)
Chippewa - 27 cases
Clark - 23 cases (4 deaths)
Columbia - 32 cases (1 death)
Crawford - 16 cases
Dane - 455 cases (+8) (22 deaths)
Dodge - 51 cases (+5) (1 death)
Door - 18 cases (3 deaths)
Douglas - 10 cases
Dunn - 14 cases
Eau Claire - 50 cases (+3)
Florence - 2 case
Fond du Lac - 85 cases (+1) (3 deaths)
Forest - 1 case
Grant - 66 cases (7 deaths)
Green - 23 cases (+2)
Green Lake - 6 cases (+1)
Iowa - 10 cases
Iron - 2 cases (1 death)
Jackson - 12 cases (1 death)
Jefferson - 50 cases
Juneau – 21 cases (+1) (1 death)
Kenosha - 627 cases (+17) (15 deaths) (+1)
Kewaunee - 26 cases (+1) (1 death)
La Crosse - 32 cases
Lafayette - 9 cases
Langlade - 0 cases
Lincoln - 1 case
Manitowoc - 17 cases (1 death)
Marathon - 22 cases (+1) (1 death)
Marinette - 15 cases (+2) (1 death)
Marquette - 3 cases (1 death)
Menominee - 2 cases
Milwaukee – 3,373 cases (217 deaths) (+5)
Monroe - 14 cases (1 death)
Oconto - 27 cases (+1)
Oneida - 7 cases (+1)
Outagamie - 105 cases (+22) (2 deaths)
Ozaukee - 101 cases (+2) (9 deaths)
Pepin - 0 cases
Pierce - 12 cases
Polk - 5 cases
Portage - 7 cases
Price - 1 case
Racine - 634 cases (+44) (16 deaths)
Richland - 13 cases (2 deaths)
Rock - 343 cases (+19) (12 deaths)
Rusk - 4 cases
Sauk - 69 cases (3 deaths)
Sawyer - 4 cases
Shawano - 20 cases (+3)
Sheboygan - 65 cases (2 deaths)
St. Croix - 26 cases (+3)
Taylor - 0 cases
Trempealeau - 5 cases
Vernon - 3 cases (+1)
Vilas - 4 cases
Walworth - 226 cases (+2) (10 deaths) (+1)
Washburn - 1 case
Washington - 114 cases (+1) (4 deaths)
Waukesha - 387 cases (+7) (22 deaths)
Waupaca - 11 cases (+1) (1 death)
Waushara - 4 cases
Winnebago - 91 cases (+3) (1 death)
Wood - 2 cases
Michigan's Upper Peninsula
Alger - 0 cases
Baraga - 1 case
Chippewa - 2 case
Delta - 15 cases (2 deaths)
Dickinson - 5 cases (+1) (2 deaths)
Gogebic - 4 cases (1 death)
Houghton - 2 cases
Iron - 0 cases
Keweenaw - 0 cases
Luce - 1 case
Mackinac - 6 cases
Marquette* - 51 cases (-2) (9 deaths) (+1)
Menominee - 6 cases
Ontonagon - 0 cases
Schoolcraft - 4 cases
*Michigan results are more fluid as state investigators update the residence and location of patients
Demographics
Hospitalized during treatment: 1,767
Currently hospitalized: 348
In intensive care: 110
Eighteen percent of patients with the coronavirus have been hospitalized. That percentage has declined slowly but steadily as testing expands and more asymptomatic carriers are diagnosed.
Four percent of people with COVID-19 have died.
Comparing COVID-19 to the flu
Viewers have asked us how that compares to the flu. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 0.1% of influenza patients die. The CDC estimates 24,000 to 62,000 deaths between October 1 and April 14 -- six-and-a-half months -- could be attributed to influenza and pneumonia.
At the time of this writing, Johns Hopkins University's COVID-19 tracker says the U.S. has 76,368 COVID-19 deaths since February 6 -- just over 3 months. That's a case fatality rate of 6% of the known 1.7 million coronavirus patients in the U.S.
Community testing
Outagamie, Winnebago and Calumet counties are partnering in community COVID-19 testing (see related story). It will be offered at Fox Valley Technical College, 1825 N. Bluemound Dr., from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 13, through Friday, May 15. No appointment is needed but you must be experiencing one of the symptoms of COVID-19 (see symptoms later in this article). The site is capable of testing 300 people per day.
Waushara County announced four drive-through COVID-19 testing events. The first is next Tuesday, May 12, in Wild Rose. It's by appointment only. Call the county health department at (920) 787-6590. Anyone experiencing symptoms can also call their health care provider and ask to be tested (related story).
Hospital readiness
The Department of Health Services is surveying hospitals to determine whether 95% are able to test every symptomatic staff member with a role of treating patients and that 95% can treat all patients who come in without needing to go into crisis response mode.
New data reported by DHS show positive cases involving health care workers are on the decline.
The state also reported a decline in patients reporting flu-like symptoms over the past 14 days.
Symptoms
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently announced six more possible symptoms of COVID-19:
- Fever
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
- Chills
- Repeated shaking with chills
- Muscle pain
- Headache
- Sore throat
- New loss of taste or smell
Symptoms that require immediate medical attention include:
- Trouble breathing
- Persistent pain or pressure in the chest
- New confusion or inability to rouse
- Bluish lips or face
The CDC says this is not an all-inclusive list. Consult a medical provider about any symptoms that are severe or concerning.
Prevention
The coronavirus is a new, or "novel," virus. Nobody has a natural immunity to it. Children and teens seem to recover best from the virus. Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the CDC. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems.
To help prevent the spread of the virus:
- Stay at least six feet away from other people
- Avoid close contact with people who are or appear sick
- Stay at home as much as possible. Cancel events and avoid groups, gatherings, play dates and nonessential appointments
- Stay home when you are sick, except to get medical care
- Wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol
- Cover your mouth and nose with a mask. At a minimum, use a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow.
- Clean frequently-touched surfaces and objects daily (e.g., tables, countertops, light switches, doorknobs, and cabinet handles).