Wisconsin coronavirus cases increase again, total confirmed cases now crosses 18,000

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) -- Saturday’s Department of Health Services (DHS) shows there are not a total of 18,230 confirmed cases of coronavirus throughout the state.
By our math, this means the state has confirmed an additional 523 cases since Friday. This comes as testing continues to increase across the state.
The DHS has not yet released the percentage of total cases which were positive, or the amount of test results for Saturday. WBAY will update this story once those numbers are released.
Saturday’s report shows another 20 patients have died since Friday, bringing the statewide death toll to 588.
So far, the DHS says 2,563 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized since the outbreak began, with 144 in the ICU out of the current 409 patients who are in the hospital.
The state says 14% of coronavirus cases have resulted in hospitalizations, while 3% have resulted in death.
62% of patients (for a total of 11,338) are considered recovered by the DHS-- a percentage that has continued to rise. The state defines a patient as recovered if 30 days have passed since the onset of symptoms or their diagnosis or their absence of symptoms or release from isolation is medically documented.
Wisconsin surpassed the 17,000 total confirmed case mark on Friday, and marked a record amount of new patients within a 24 hour period as well that same day, with 773 patients.
So far, 242,908 people have tested negative for the virus.
Symptoms
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:
- Fever of 100.4 or higher
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
- Chills
- Repeated shaking with chills
- Muscle pain
- Headache
- Sore throat
- New loss of taste or smell
Symptoms that require immediate medical attention include:
- Trouble breathing
- Persistent pain or pressure in the chest
- New confusion or inability to rouse
- Bluish lips or face
The CDC says this is not an all-inclusive list. Consult a medical provider about any symptoms that are severe or concerning.
Prevention
The coronavirus is a new, or "novel," virus. Nobody has a natural immunity to it. Children and teens seem to recover best from the virus. Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the CDC. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems.
To help prevent the spread of the virus:
- Stay at least six feet away from other people
- Avoid close contact with people who are or appear sick
- Stay at home as much as possible. Cancel events and avoid groups, gatherings, play dates and nonessential appointments
- Stay home when you are sick, except to get medical care
- Wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol
- Cover your mouth and nose with a mask. At a minimum, use a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow.
- Clean frequently-touched surfaces and objects daily (e.g., tables, countertops, light switches, doorknobs, and cabinet handles).