Wisconsin coronavirus cases increase again, total confirmed cases now crosses 18,000

Saturday’s Department of Health Services (DHS) shows there are not a total of 18,230 confirmed cases of coronavirus throughout the state.

By our math, this means the state has confirmed an additional 523 cases since Friday. This comes as testing continues to increase across the state.

The DHS has not yet released the percentage of total cases which were positive, or the amount of test results for Saturday. WBAY will update this story once those numbers are released.

Saturday’s report shows another 20 patients have died since Friday, bringing the statewide death toll to 588.

So far, the DHS says 2,563 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized since the outbreak began, with 144 in the ICU out of the current 409 patients who are in the hospital.

The state says 14% of coronavirus cases have resulted in hospitalizations, while 3% have resulted in death.

62% of patients (for a total of 11,338) are considered recovered by the DHS-- a percentage that has continued to rise. The state defines a patient as recovered if 30 days have passed since the onset of symptoms or their diagnosis or their absence of symptoms or release from isolation is medically documented.

Wisconsin surpassed the 17,000 total confirmed case mark on Friday, and marked a record amount of new patients within a 24 hour period as well that same day, with 773 patients.

So far, 242,908 people have tested negative for the virus.

Symptoms

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:



Fever of 100.4 or higher

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Trouble breathing

Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

New confusion or inability to rouse

Bluish lips or face

Symptoms that require immediate medical attention include:The CDC says this is not an all-inclusive list. Consult a medical provider about any symptoms that are severe or concerning.

Prevention

The coronavirus is a new, or "novel," virus. Nobody has a natural immunity to it. Children and teens seem to recover best from the virus. Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the CDC. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems.

To help prevent the spread of the virus:

