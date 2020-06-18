Wisconsin confirms most new COVID-19 cases in 2 weeks

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The percentage of positive COVID-19 test results and the number of new cases in Wisconsin reached a two-week high Thursday.
The Department of Health Services reports there were 10,599 tests. Almost 4% (3.98%) of these were positive, resulting in 422 confirmed new cases.
The positive test rate has been below 3% for twelve of the past 14 days.
The state's death toll is 719 after the state reported 7 more deaths. The day-to-day death rate has been in the single digits since June 12.
The recovery rate rose 1 point to 76%, with 18,055 patients considered recovered after going 30 days from the onset of symptoms or their diagnosis, or having their absence of symptoms or release from isolation medically documented.
There are currently 240 people hospitalized in Wisconsin for COVID-19 with 83 in intensive care. Both of these numbers have been on downward trends.
23% of the state's hospital beds are available.
Forty-three of Wisconsin's counties and Iron County in Michigan's Upper Peninsula saw an increase in confirmed cases since Wednesday's state reports.
County case numbers
Counties with increased case or death numbers are in bold
Wisconsin
Adams - 10 cases (+1) (2 deaths)
Ashland - 3 cases
Barron - 30 cases (+4)
Bayfield - 3 cases (1 death)
Brown - 2,520 cases (+13) (39 deaths) (+1)
Buffalo - 6 cases (2 death)
Burnett - 2 cases (1 death)
Calumet - 90 cases (+2) (2 deaths)
Chippewa - 65 cases (+2)
Clark - 56 cases (+5) (5 deaths) (+1)
Columbia - 60 cases (+1) (1 death)
Crawford - 27 cases
Dane - 1,017 cases (+37) (32 deaths) (+1)
Dodge - 426 cases (+1) (5 deaths)
Door - 39 cases (3 deaths)
Douglas - 20 cases
Dunn - 29 cases
Eau Claire - 149 cases (+9)
Florence - 2 cases
Fond du Lac - 277 cases (+3) (6 deaths)
Forest - 34 cases (2 deaths)
Grant - 113 cases (+6) (12 deaths)
Green - 78 cases (1 death)
Green Lake - 24 cases
Iowa - 18 cases
Iron - 2 cases (1 death)
Jackson - 24 cases (+2) (1 death)
Jefferson - 164 cases (+3) (4 deaths)
Juneau – 27 cases (+2) (1 death)
Kenosha - 1,392 cases (+18) (36 deaths)
Kewaunee - 40 cases (+1) (1 death)
La Crosse - 179 cases (+27)
Lafayette - 48 cases (+5)
Langlade - 7 cases (+1)
Lincoln - 8 cases
Manitowoc - 56 cases (+6) (1 death)
Marathon - 95 cases (+7) (1 death)
Marinette - 40 cases (3 deaths)
Marquette - 9 cases (1 death)
Menominee - 4 cases
Milwaukee – 9,945 cases (+287) (360 deaths) (+4)
Monroe - 39 cases (+1) (1 death)
Oconto - 46 cases (+1)
Oneida - 17 cases
Outagamie - 366 cases (+12) (8 deaths)
Ozaukee - 199 cases (15 deaths)
Pepin - 1 case
Pierce - 57 cases
Polk - 37 cases (1 death)
Portage - 86 cases (+4)
Price - 2 cases
Racine - 2,053 cases (+14) (56 deaths)
Richland - 14 cases (4 deaths)
Rock - 773 cases (+6) (22 deaths)
Rusk - 10 cases
Sauk - 88 cases (+1) (3 deaths)
Sawyer - 9 cases
Shawano - 66 cases (+2)
Sheboygan - 177 cases (+6) (4 deaths)
St. Croix - 119 cases (+3)
Taylor - 6 cases (+1)
Trempealeau - 85 cases (+5)
Vernon - 28 cases (+2)
Vilas - 10 cases (+2)
Walworth - 487 cases (+6) (17 deaths)
Washburn - 3 cases
Washington - 303 cases (+4) (12 deaths)
Waukesha - 958 cases (+3) (36 deaths) (+2)
Waupaca - 84 cases (+2) (5 deaths)
Waushara - 18 cases
Winnebago - 569 cases (+18) (10 deaths)
Wood - 28 cases (+3) (1 death)
Michigan's Upper Peninsula
Alger - 2 cases
Baraga - 1 case
Chippewa - 2 cases
Delta - 18 cases (2 deaths)
Dickinson - 6 cases (2 deaths)
Gogebic - 5 cases (1 death)
Houghton - 8 cases
Iron - 4 cases (+1)
Keeweenaw - 1 case
Luce - 3 cases
Mackinac - 8 cases
Marquette - 59 cases (11 deaths)
Menominee - 9 cases
Ontonagon - 0 cases
Schoolcraft - 4 cases
Symptoms
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:
- Fever of 100.4 or higher
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
- Chills
- Repeated shaking with chills
- Muscle pain
- Headache
- Sore throat
- New loss of taste or smell
Symptoms that require immediate medical attention include:
- Trouble breathing
- Persistent pain or pressure in the chest
- New confusion or inability to rouse
- Bluish lips or face
The CDC says this is not an all-inclusive list. Consult a medical provider about any symptoms that are severe or concerning.
Prevention
The coronavirus is a new, or "novel," virus. Nobody has a natural immunity to it. Children and teens seem to recover best from the virus. Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the CDC. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems.
To help prevent the spread of the virus:
- Stay at least six feet away from other people
- Avoid close contact with people who are or appear sick
- Stay at home as much as possible. Cancel events and avoid groups, gatherings, play dates and nonessential appointments
- Stay home when you are sick, except to get medical care
- Wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol
- Cover your mouth and nose with a mask. At a minimum, use a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow.
- Clean frequently-touched surfaces and objects daily (e.g., tables, countertops, light switches, doorknobs, and cabinet handles).