Wisconsin confirms most new COVID-19 cases in 2 weeks

The percentage of positive COVID-19 test results and the number of new cases in Wisconsin reached a two-week high Thursday.

The Department of Health Services reports there were 10,599 tests. Almost 4% (3.98%) of these were positive, resulting in 422 confirmed new cases.

The positive test rate has been below 3% for twelve of the past 14 days.

The state's death toll is 719 after the state reported 7 more deaths. The day-to-day death rate has been in the single digits since June 12.

The recovery rate rose 1 point to 76%, with 18,055 patients considered recovered after going 30 days from the onset of symptoms or their diagnosis, or having their absence of symptoms or release from isolation medically documented.

There are currently 240 people hospitalized in Wisconsin for COVID-19 with 83 in intensive care. Both of these numbers have been on downward trends.

23% of the state's hospital beds are available.

Forty-three of Wisconsin's counties and Iron County in Michigan's Upper Peninsula saw an increase in confirmed cases since Wednesday's state reports.

County case numbers

Counties with increased case or death numbers are in bold

Wisconsin

Adams - 10 cases (+1) (2 deaths)

Ashland - 3 cases

Barron - 30 cases (+4)

Bayfield - 3 cases (1 death)

Brown - 2,520 cases (+13) (39 deaths) (+1)

Buffalo - 6 cases (2 death)

Burnett - 2 cases (1 death)

Calumet - 90 cases (+2) (2 deaths)

Chippewa - 65 cases (+2)

Clark - 56 cases (+5) (5 deaths) (+1)

Columbia - 60 cases (+1) (1 death)

Crawford - 27 cases

Dane - 1,017 cases (+37) (32 deaths) (+1)

Dodge - 426 cases (+1) (5 deaths)

Door - 39 cases (3 deaths)

Douglas - 20 cases

Dunn - 29 cases

Eau Claire - 149 cases (+9)

Florence - 2 cases

Fond du Lac - 277 cases (+3) (6 deaths)

Forest - 34 cases (2 deaths)

Grant - 113 cases (+6) (12 deaths)

Green - 78 cases (1 death)

Green Lake - 24 cases

Iowa - 18 cases

Iron - 2 cases (1 death)

Jackson - 24 cases (+2) (1 death)

Jefferson - 164 cases (+3) (4 deaths)

Juneau – 27 cases (+2) (1 death)

Kenosha - 1,392 cases (+18) (36 deaths)

Kewaunee - 40 cases (+1) (1 death)

La Crosse - 179 cases (+27)

Lafayette - 48 cases (+5)

Langlade - 7 cases (+1)

Lincoln - 8 cases

Manitowoc - 56 cases (+6) (1 death)

Marathon - 95 cases (+7) (1 death)

Marinette - 40 cases (3 deaths)

Marquette - 9 cases (1 death)

Menominee - 4 cases

Milwaukee – 9,945 cases (+287) (360 deaths) (+4)

Monroe - 39 cases (+1) (1 death)

Oconto - 46 cases (+1)

Oneida - 17 cases

Outagamie - 366 cases (+12) (8 deaths)

Ozaukee - 199 cases (15 deaths)

Pepin - 1 case

Pierce - 57 cases

Polk - 37 cases (1 death)

Portage - 86 cases (+4)

Price - 2 cases

Racine - 2,053 cases (+14) (56 deaths)

Richland - 14 cases (4 deaths)

Rock - 773 cases (+6) (22 deaths)

Rusk - 10 cases

Sauk - 88 cases (+1) (3 deaths)

Sawyer - 9 cases

Shawano - 66 cases (+2)

Sheboygan - 177 cases (+6) (4 deaths)

St. Croix - 119 cases (+3)

Taylor - 6 cases (+1)

Trempealeau - 85 cases (+5)

Vernon - 28 cases (+2)

Vilas - 10 cases (+2)

Walworth - 487 cases (+6) (17 deaths)

Washburn - 3 cases

Washington - 303 cases (+4) (12 deaths)

Waukesha - 958 cases (+3) (36 deaths) (+2)

Waupaca - 84 cases (+2) (5 deaths)

Waushara - 18 cases

Winnebago - 569 cases (+18) (10 deaths)

Wood - 28 cases (+3) (1 death)

Michigan's Upper Peninsula

Alger - 2 cases

Baraga - 1 case

Chippewa - 2 cases

Delta - 18 cases (2 deaths)

Dickinson - 6 cases (2 deaths)

Gogebic - 5 cases (1 death)

Houghton - 8 cases

Iron - 4 cases (+1)

Keeweenaw - 1 case

Luce - 3 cases

Mackinac - 8 cases

Marquette - 59 cases (11 deaths)

Menominee - 9 cases

Ontonagon - 0 cases

Schoolcraft - 4 cases

Symptoms

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:



Fever of 100.4 or higher

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Trouble breathing

Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

New confusion or inability to rouse

Bluish lips or face

Symptoms that require immediate medical attention include:The CDC says this is not an all-inclusive list. Consult a medical provider about any symptoms that are severe or concerning.

Prevention

The coronavirus is a new, or "novel," virus. Nobody has a natural immunity to it. Children and teens seem to recover best from the virus. Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the CDC. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems.

To help prevent the spread of the virus:

