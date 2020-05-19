Wisconsin completes fewer than 4,000 COVID-19 tests; 5% positive

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The Department of Health Services (DHS) on Tuesday reported the fewest test results to come back in over a week, even as the state has received more test kits and supplies, and communities have expanded coronavirus testing.
The state received 3,933 test results in the past 24 hours, the first time that figure's fallen below 4,000 since Monday, May 11.
Five percent of the tests came back positive, diagnosing 198 new cases.
Eight more deaths were added to the state death toll since Monday afternoon, bringing it to 467. Three deaths in Brown County over the weekend which were not included in Monday's state report were in the numbers reported Tuesday.
The DHS also indicates there's an uptick in the number of health care workers diagnosed with the virus, as that gating criteria for the now moot Badger Bounce Back plan shows that criteria is no longer being met.
More than 40 patients were hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment in the past 24 hours. The state reports 16% of people diagnosed with coronavirus were hospitalized at some point for treatment.
COVID-19 patients hospitalized during treatment: 2,110
Currently hospitalized: 398
In ICU: 129
Fifty-five percent of coronavirus patients are now recovered, a percentage that's been steadily increasing. The DHS considers a patient recovered if it's been 30 days since the onset of symptoms or their diagnosis, or the absence of symptoms or release from isolation is medically documented.
Thirty-one counties in Wisconsin and Delta County in Michigan's Upper Peninsula saw increases in people diagnosed with the coronavirus.
County case numbers
Counties with additional cases are indicated in bold.
Wisconsin
Adams - 4 cases (1 death)
Ashland - 2 cases
Barron - 11 cases
Bayfield - 3 cases (1 death)
Brown - 2,118 cases (+16) (26 deaths) (+3)
Buffalo - 5 cases (1 death)
Burnett - 1 cases (1 death)
Calumet - 58 cases (1 death)
Chippewa - 42 cases
Clark - 29 cases (+1) (4 deaths)
Columbia - 36 cases (1 death)
Crawford - 23 cases
Dane - 541 cases (+3) (25 deaths)
Dodge - 109 cases (+1) (1 death)
Door - 33 cases (3 deaths)
Douglas - 15 cases (+2)
Dunn - 20 cases
Eau Claire - 75 cases (+2)
Florence - 2 case
Fond du Lac - 145 cases (+3) (3 deaths)
Forest - 9 cases
Grant - 75 cases (+1) (10 deaths)
Green - 46 cases (+1)
Green Lake - 11 cases
Iowa - 11 cases
Iron - 2 cases (1 death)
Jackson - 15 cases (1 death)
Jefferson - 62 cases (+1) (2 deaths)
Juneau – 22 cases (1 death)
Kenosha - 866 cases (+18) (19 deaths) (+1)
Kewaunee - 31 cases (+1) (1 death)
La Crosse - 47 cases (+2)
Lafayette - 16 cases
Langlade - 0 cases
Lincoln - 3 cases
Manitowoc - 25 cases (+3) (1 death)
Marathon - 34 cases (+1) (1 death)
Marinette - 25 cases (2 deaths)
Marquette - 3 cases (1 death)
Menominee - 2 cases
Milwaukee – 5,076 cases (+71) (260 deaths) (+6)
Monroe - 15 cases (1 death)
Oconto - 30 cases
Oneida - 7 cases
Outagamie - 146 cases (+4) (5 deaths)
Ozaukee - 125 cases (+3) (11 deaths)
Pepin - 1 case
Pierce - 22 cases (+1)
Polk - 7 cases (+1)
Portage - 7 cases
Price - 1 case
Racine - 1,061 cases (+27) (19 deaths) (+1)
Richland - 14 cases (3 deaths)
Rock - 438 cases (+6) (14 deaths)
Rusk - 4 cases
Sauk - 77 cases (3 deaths)
Sawyer - 4 cases
Shawano - 33 cases
Sheboygan - 70 cases (+3) (3 deaths)
St. Croix - 48 cases
Taylor - 0 cases
Trempealeau - 11 cases
Vernon - 12 cases
Vilas - 4 cases
Walworth - 287 cases (+1) (11 deaths)
Washburn - 1 case
Washington - 155 cases (+6) (4 deaths)
Waukesha - 492 cases (+10) (23 deaths)
Waupaca - 19 cases (+2) (1 death)
Waushara - 7 cases
Winnebago - 126 cases (+2) (1 death)
Wood - 8 cases (+1)
Michigan's Upper Peninsula
Alger - 0 cases
Baraga - 1 case
Chippewa - 2 case
Delta - 15 cases (+1) (2 deaths)
Dickinson - 5 cases (2 deaths)
Gogebic - 5 cases (1 death)
Houghton - 2 cases
Iron - 0 cases
Keweenaw - 0 cases
Luce - 2 cases
Mackinac - 6 cases
Marquette - 52 cases (10 deaths)
Menominee - 8 cases
Ontonagon - 0 cases
Schoolcraft - 4 cases
Appleton reported 3 more positive tests after Tuesday's state report came out. Two of the patients live in Calumet County, and one is hospitalized; the third lives in Outagamie County.
Symptoms
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:
- Fever of 100.4 or higher
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
- Chills
- Repeated shaking with chills
- Muscle pain
- Headache
- Sore throat
- New loss of taste or smell
Symptoms that require immediate medical attention include:
- Trouble breathing
- Persistent pain or pressure in the chest
- New confusion or inability to rouse
- Bluish lips or face
The CDC says this is not an all-inclusive list. Consult a medical provider about any symptoms that are severe or concerning.
Prevention
The coronavirus is a new, or "novel," virus. Nobody has a natural immunity to it. Children and teens seem to recover best from the virus. Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the CDC. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems.
To help prevent the spread of the virus:
- Stay at least six feet away from other people
- Avoid close contact with people who are or appear sick
- Stay at home as much as possible. Cancel events and avoid groups, gatherings, play dates and nonessential appointments
- Stay home when you are sick, except to get medical care
- Wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol
- Cover your mouth and nose with a mask. At a minimum, use a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow.
- Clean frequently-touched surfaces and objects daily (e.g., tables, countertops, light switches, doorknobs, and cabinet handles).