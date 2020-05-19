Wisconsin completes fewer than 4,000 COVID-19 tests; 5% positive

The Department of Health Services (DHS) on Tuesday reported the fewest test results to come back in over a week, even as the state has received more test kits and supplies, and communities have expanded coronavirus testing.

The state received 3,933 test results in the past 24 hours, the first time that figure's fallen below 4,000 since Monday, May 11.

Five percent of the tests came back positive, diagnosing 198 new cases.

Eight more deaths were added to the state death toll since Monday afternoon, bringing it to 467. Three deaths in Brown County over the weekend which were not included in Monday's state report were in the numbers reported Tuesday.

The DHS also indicates there's an uptick in the number of health care workers diagnosed with the virus, as that gating criteria for the now moot Badger Bounce Back plan shows that criteria is no longer being met.

More than 40 patients were hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment in the past 24 hours. The state reports 16% of people diagnosed with coronavirus were hospitalized at some point for treatment.

COVID-19 patients hospitalized during treatment: 2,110

Currently hospitalized: 398

In ICU: 129

Fifty-five percent of coronavirus patients are now recovered, a percentage that's been steadily increasing. The DHS considers a patient recovered if it's been 30 days since the onset of symptoms or their diagnosis, or the absence of symptoms or release from isolation is medically documented.

Thirty-one counties in Wisconsin and Delta County in Michigan's Upper Peninsula saw increases in people diagnosed with the coronavirus.

County case numbers

Counties with additional cases are indicated in bold.

Wisconsin

Adams - 4 cases (1 death)

Ashland - 2 cases

Barron - 11 cases

Bayfield - 3 cases (1 death)

Brown - 2,118 cases (+16) (26 deaths) (+3)

Buffalo - 5 cases (1 death)

Burnett - 1 cases (1 death)

Calumet - 58 cases (1 death)

Chippewa - 42 cases

Clark - 29 cases (+1) (4 deaths)

Columbia - 36 cases (1 death)

Crawford - 23 cases

Dane - 541 cases (+3) (25 deaths)

Dodge - 109 cases (+1) (1 death)

Door - 33 cases (3 deaths)

Douglas - 15 cases (+2)

Dunn - 20 cases

Eau Claire - 75 cases (+2)

Florence - 2 case

Fond du Lac - 145 cases (+3) (3 deaths)

Forest - 9 cases

Grant - 75 cases (+1) (10 deaths)

Green - 46 cases (+1)

Green Lake - 11 cases

Iowa - 11 cases

Iron - 2 cases (1 death)

Jackson - 15 cases (1 death)

Jefferson - 62 cases (+1) (2 deaths)

Juneau – 22 cases (1 death)

Kenosha - 866 cases (+18) (19 deaths) (+1)

Kewaunee - 31 cases (+1) (1 death)

La Crosse - 47 cases (+2)

Lafayette - 16 cases

Langlade - 0 cases

Lincoln - 3 cases

Manitowoc - 25 cases (+3) (1 death)

Marathon - 34 cases (+1) (1 death)

Marinette - 25 cases (2 deaths)

Marquette - 3 cases (1 death)

Menominee - 2 cases

Milwaukee – 5,076 cases (+71) (260 deaths) (+6)

Monroe - 15 cases (1 death)

Oconto - 30 cases

Oneida - 7 cases

Outagamie - 146 cases (+4) (5 deaths)

Ozaukee - 125 cases (+3) (11 deaths)

Pepin - 1 case

Pierce - 22 cases (+1)

Polk - 7 cases (+1)

Portage - 7 cases

Price - 1 case

Racine - 1,061 cases (+27) (19 deaths) (+1)

Richland - 14 cases (3 deaths)

Rock - 438 cases (+6) (14 deaths)

Rusk - 4 cases

Sauk - 77 cases (3 deaths)

Sawyer - 4 cases

Shawano - 33 cases

Sheboygan - 70 cases (+3) (3 deaths)

St. Croix - 48 cases

Taylor - 0 cases

Trempealeau - 11 cases

Vernon - 12 cases

Vilas - 4 cases

Walworth - 287 cases (+1) (11 deaths)

Washburn - 1 case

Washington - 155 cases (+6) (4 deaths)

Waukesha - 492 cases (+10) (23 deaths)

Waupaca - 19 cases (+2) (1 death)

Waushara - 7 cases

Winnebago - 126 cases (+2) (1 death)

Wood - 8 cases (+1)

Michigan's Upper Peninsula

Alger - 0 cases

Baraga - 1 case

Chippewa - 2 case

Delta - 15 cases (+1) (2 deaths)

Dickinson - 5 cases (2 deaths)

Gogebic - 5 cases (1 death)

Houghton - 2 cases

Iron - 0 cases

Keweenaw - 0 cases

Luce - 2 cases

Mackinac - 6 cases

Marquette - 52 cases (10 deaths)

Menominee - 8 cases

Ontonagon - 0 cases

Schoolcraft - 4 cases

Appleton reported 3 more positive tests after Tuesday's state report came out. Two of the patients live in Calumet County, and one is hospitalized; the third lives in Outagamie County.

Symptoms

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:



Fever of 100.4 or higher

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Trouble breathing

Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

New confusion or inability to rouse

Bluish lips or face

Symptoms that require immediate medical attention include:The CDC says this is not an all-inclusive list. Consult a medical provider about any symptoms that are severe or concerning.

Prevention

The coronavirus is a new, or "novel," virus. Nobody has a natural immunity to it. Children and teens seem to recover best from the virus. Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the CDC. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems.

To help prevent the spread of the virus:

