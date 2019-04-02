Wisconsin boy born without ears dances past hearing impairment

A boy from Beaver Dam, Wisconsin is lighting up dance floors with his silky smooth dance moves. Twelve-year-old Manny Wilke is a competitive dancer. But his journey to top-notch dancer wasn’t always easy. Just hearing the music early on was a challenge he had to overcome.

For the past five months, Manny has been perfecting his solo and group dance routines.

“I was just meant to do it, it’s what I enjoy,” Manny said of dancing. “I started taking classes here and figured out that this is what I want to do,”

Manny practices at Elite Dance Centre in Beaver Dam. “He’s an advanced dancer, he’s in every class that he can be in,” said EDC owner and instructor Scott Busse. “He’s amazing, he’s awesome,”

Manny has come a long way since NBC15 first profiled the Wilke family eight years ago in 2011.

“Nate (Manny’s dad) looks at me and said’ where are his ears?’ and I was like ‘what do you mean?” said mom Tiffany Wilke, recounting the day Manny was born.

In 2011, Manny was four years old and undergoing multiple surgeries to correct the rare birth defect.

“Manny was born microtia and atresia which means he was born without outer ears and closed ear canals,” said Tiffany.

Manny was born completely deaf but wears a hearing aid attached to his skull.

“Without his hearing aids, he can’t hear at all,” said Tiffany.

The Wilke family traveled to California countless times to see a team of doctors. Eventually, both of Manny's outer ears were reconstructed but his ear canals are still shut.

Despite his condition, Tiffany wanted to make sure Manny could just be a kid.

“He always loved music so we started him in dance class when he was 18 months old to teach him how to hear.”

And that’s when the music took over.

“My hearing, I don’t think it’s a problem because for some reason, the speakers, they come right in my face and it beats my head and I’m like ok yeah, this is -- oh yeah!” said Manny.

“I don’t think it’s a disability at all, if anything it makes him work harder,” added Busse. “In the beginning, I wanted to make sure that when I looked at him I made eye contact so when I was saying something he wouldn’t miss it,”

Busse says Manny’s talent is evident every day in practice.

“He like feels the vibrations almost. Like he knows exactly what is happening. If I have the music on really low, he can still do the dance like everyone else,” said Busse. “He is one of my top two dancers. At the last competition, he got the second highest score so that says a lot about his hard work, his determination,”

That hard work and determination was on display this past weekend at the Starbound National Talent Competition in Middleton.

“I don’t really feel nervous when I get on stage because I know my friends will be cheering me on,” said Manny. “Honestly, I like competing because it’s the only time that you get to show everyone what you’ve been working on all this time,”

Win or lose, Manny won’t quit because applause from the crowd is music to his ears.

“It doesn’t matter what you do or how you do it, it’s just what you want to do,” said Manny.

At the Starbound competition, Manny got the highest scores for “Elite Golds” for both his hip hop and tap solos. His hip hop solo got second overall in the “Elite” division.