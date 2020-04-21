Wisconsin begins paying waiting period unemployment benefits

Wisconsin is starting to pay Unemployment Insurance benefits resulting from the temporary elimination of the one-week waiting period.

The Department of Workforce Development says 154,332 people will get the retroactive UI payments. It's a result of that state's coronavirus relief package that eliminated the one-week waiting period for claiming unemployment.

These waiting week payments will be given out over a three-day period. It starts Tuesday, April 21. It's for all people who made the first claim during or after the week of March 15.

Claimants will receive benefits starting with the first week of eligibility through Feb. 7, 2021.

The Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation allows an increase of $600 per week in unemployment benefits. That money is automatically added to payments.

Questions? Visit https://dwd.wisconsin.gov/uiben/fpuc/