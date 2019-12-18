Wisconsin appeals court delays ruling on voter purge case

A Wisconsin appeals court is denying a request to immediately put on hold a judge's ruling to purge more than 200,000 voter registrations before it hears from the other side.

The state appeals court is giving the conservative law firm that brought the lawsuit until Monday to respond to the request from the Wisconsin Department of Justice.

The Justice Department on Tuesday filed the request that the ruling be immediately put on hold, without any time for the other side to respond.

The conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty brought the lawsuit.

A judge ruled in the group's favor.