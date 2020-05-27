Wisconsin Elections Commission agrees to broad mailing of absentee applications

By SCOTT BAUER

Associated Press

The Wisconsin Elections Commission has agreed to mail out 2.7 million absentee ballot applications, just a week after the commission split along partisan lines.

There's still a hangup, though. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that the plan agreed upon Wednesday could still face obstacles if the evenly divided commission can't agree on the wording of a mailing that goes with the ballots.

Handling of absentee ballot applications has become a hotly partisan issue, with President Donald Trump warning that widespread use could lead to election fraud.

Democrats say it's a safe way to vote during the coronavirus pandemic.

