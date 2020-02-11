Wisconsin absentee voters will get 2 spring ballots in the mail

Election officials in Wisconsin plan to send absentee voters two ballots for the spring election. And that's creating the potential for voter confusion.

State law requires ballots for federal races to be mailed 47 days before the election. So absentee ballots for the April 7 presidential primary must go out on Feb. 20.

That's two days after the Feb. 18 primary for state and local races, meaning there's no way to get a complete ballot to absentee voters under the law.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports election officials' solution is to send two ballots.

Officials estimate mailing the two ballots to about 81,000 residents.

