Wisconsin Supreme Court to hear Berit Beck killer's drug case appeal

The Wisconsin Supreme Court will hear arguments from Berit Beck's killer in a drug possession case.

Dennis Brantner, 66, claims double jeopardy law was violated when he was charged twice for possessing different doses of the same drug at the same time.

CASE DETAILS

In March 2015, Brantner made an appearance in Kenosha County Circuit Court. As he left the courthouse, Fond du Lac County detectives executed a search warrant against him. Brantner had been identified as the suspect in the 1990 murder of Berit Beck in Fond du Lac County.

The Fond du Lac County detectives asked Brantner if he had anything on his body that they should know about and patted him down. Brantner did not tell them that he had a bag of pills stashed in his left boot.

Detectives drove Brantner to Fond du Lac County Jail. During the booking process, they found 37 oxycodone pills. Brantner did not have a prescription for them.

At trial, Brantner claimed the possession happened in Kenosha County prior to his arrest--not in Fond du Lac County. Brantner also asked to dismiss one of the oxycondone possession charges. He claimed the state was trying to punish him twice for the same offense--violating double jeopardy laws. The court denied Brantner's motions.

On Jan. 7, 2016, a jury found Brantner guilty of 10 counts in the drug case. Three counts were felony Possession of Narcotic Drugs. One count was misdemeanor Possession of a Controlled Substance and another count was misdemeanor Possession of Illegally Obtained Prescription. He was also convicted of five counts of felony bail jumping.

Brantner appealed his conviction to the Wisconsin Court of Appeals District 2. The panel of judges upheld the conviction, saying if Brantner wanted to avoid being charged with possession in Fond du Lac County, he should've let detectives know he had the pills while they were still in Kenosha County.

For the double jeopardy claim, the appeals court said the pills differed in dosage and that allowed the state to charge him with two counts of possession of oxycodone.

"The Court of Appeals presumed that Brantner would have had to obtain these different types of pills by different means, and so the offenses committed to obtain the pills were separate," reads the summary of the court's findings.

Brantner appealed to the Wisconsin Supreme Court, who agreed to hear the case.

The Supreme Court will address these questions:

1. Do the United States and Wisconsin Constitutional protections against double jeopardy bar the State from punishing a criminal defendant twice for violations of Wis. Stat. § 961.41(3g)(am) for possessing pills containing different doses of the same substance at the same time?

2. When an individual is arrested in one county with controlled substances on his person and transported in police custody to a different county where the substances are removed from the individual’s person during the booking process, does a trial for possession of the controlled substances in the destination county violate the individual’s rights under Article I, Section VII of the Wisconsin Constitution and Wis. Stat. § 971.19?

BERIT BECK MURDER

In March of 2018, Dennis Brantner was sentenced to 10 years in prison for 2nd Degree Reckless Homicide in the death of Berit Beck in 1990. CLICK HERE for coverage of the sentencing.

Ten years in prison is the maximum sentence for 2nd Degree Reckless Homicide. Brantner was initially charged with the more serious crime of intentional homicide, but the charge was reduced under a plea agreement.

Eighteen-year-old Berit Beck disappeared in 1990 while driving to Appleton from her home in Southern Wisconsin. Her van was found in a Fond du Lac parking lot and body was later found in a ditch near Waupun.

An autopsy found Beck died of strangulation.

The case went cold for 25 years until investigators identified evidence they say ties Brantner to the crime. Two fingerprints were found on Berit Beck's van, and one fingerprint was found on an item Berit Beck purchased at a drug store.

Berit Beck and Dennis Brantner did not know each other, and officials say there would be no reason for his fingerprints to be in her van.

Brantner's defense claimed the evidence was circumstantial.

Brantner went on trial for 1st Degree Intentional Homicide in 2016. The case ended in a mistrial when the jury failed to reach a verdict. A juror told Action 2 News one member of the jury would not vote for conviction.

Prosecutors were ready to try Brantner again when both sides agreed to an Alford Plea. An Alford plea happens when the defendant agrees there is enough evidence to persuade a judge or jury to convict, but the defendant maintains his or her innocence.

Brantner will begin serving his sentence for the Berit Beck murder after he serves his sentence for the drug case.