Wisconsin Supreme Court rules Gov. Tony Evers' administration overstepped authority with stay-at-home extension

The Wisconsin Supreme Court has ruled that Gov. Tony Evers’ administration overstepped its authority when it extended the governor’s stay-at-home order until May 26.

Republican legislators asked the conservative-controlled Supreme Court to block the extension and let them offer their own recovery plan.

They argued that the extension amounted to state Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Andrea Palm writing rules without legislative input.

The ruling marks another defeat for Evers as Republicans continue to chip away at the Democratic governor’s authority.

Court documents say the decision is stayed until May 20, however WBAY has reached out to Rep. Jim Steineke (R-Kaukauna), who says there is some confusion on whether the decision to stay is an opinion, or an order.

We have also learned GOP leaders are having a conference call regarding the decision and what it means for businesses in the state, and will have more information about that call as it becomes available.

The court heard oral arguments regarding the extension on May 5.

During the arguments, Ryan J. Walsh, attorney for the Wisconsin Legislature, told the justices that the safer at Home extension is "unauthorized and unlawful." He says the DHS "needs to start over" and work with the legislature on a pandemic plan.

Walsh said at the time, "We now get a seat at the table, because DHS is attempting to do something even broader than the governor himself is claiming he has power to do, that is a rule, put aside the cases that fall closer to the line, this is the broadest, most sweeping order we know of in Wisconsin history."

Also during the arguments, Justice Rebecca Bradley, a member of the court's conservative wing, said she believed the order to be "tyrannical." She also stated at the time she believes it is unconstitutional to give that much power to an un-elected person-Secretary-desgnee Palm.

On the other side, Colin Roth, an attorney for Palm, stated during arguments that "people will die" if the order is lifted and not replaced with something else.

Roth had also stated "That's how the statutes are worded, sub 6 is worded that way, and sub 3 and 4 every single one of them says that when DHS faces an outbreak of a dangerous communicable disease, it can do what is necessary to combat that disease."

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul issued the following statement regarding the ruling late Wednesday afternoon:

“Wisconsinites’ actions have saved many lives, and we’ve made meaningful progress in the fight against the coronavirus. At the legislature’s urging, however, the plan that’s been working has largely been struck down. For decades, Wisconsin law has given the State’s chief health official the authority to ‘close schools and forbid public gatherings in schools, churches, and other places to control outbreaks and epidemics’; to ‘issue orders … for the control and suppression of communicable diseases’; and to ‘authorize and implement all emergency measures necessary to control communicable diseases.’ Wis. Stat. § 252.02(3), (4), (6). These broad grants of authority show that prior generations of lawmakers recognized that addressing a public health crisis like the one we face now can require urgent and extraordinary actions. But today’s decision means that this authority is subject to a legislative committee’s veto and that there will be a delay of more than 10 days before decisions made pursuant to this authority can go into effect. Over a week ago, I called on the legislature to act immediately. Unfortunately, it failed to do so, and Republicans in the legislature still have offered no plan to address the coronavirus. They can’t keep waiting to do so. In the middle of the fight against this virus, we need reasonable rules in place that protect Wisconsinites’ health. In the meantime, I ask all Wisconsinites to continue helping to fight the coronavirus by socially distancing and following other recommendations from public health experts.”

Senate Democratic Leader Janet Bewley (D-Mason) also issued a statement following the ruling on Wednesday:

“In times of confusion and fear, the people of Wisconsin need clear and consistent leadership. The court's decision today only adds to that uncertainty. The Executive Branch is the appropriate place for authority during a pandemic, when decisions about health and the economic well-being of the state are paramount. At a time when leadership is needed most, Wisconsin families are left with political games. Please don’t be coaxed into a false sense of security by the Supreme Court’s misguided action. Wisconsinites are resilient and when we work together to stay safer-at-home we can slow the spread and protect our most vulnerable loved ones.”

