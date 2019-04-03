Wisconsin Supreme Court race in recount margin

Wisconsin's Supreme Court race is too close to call and appears likely to go to a recount.

At the time of this writing, with the unofficial vote at 99 percent, conservative candidate Brian Hagedorn held a lead of about 1,600 votes over his liberal-backed challenger Lisa Neubauer. The margin was about 0.14 percentage point out of nearly 1.2 million votes cast.

That is well within the 1 percentage point difference that allows the trailing candidate to request a recount.

The Associated Press did not declare a winner, noting that the race was within the margin for a recount.

Neubauer campaign manager Tyler Hendricks says the race is "almost assuredly headed to a recount."

The court is currently controlled 4-3 by conservatives, and liberals were hoping for a Neubauer win to give them a shot at taking majority control next year.