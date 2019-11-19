Wisconsin State Patrol is hiring

The Wisconsin State Patrol is looking for a few good troopers.

On Tuesday, Nov. 19, the public is invited to an open house at the Fond du Lac State Patrol post, 851 S. Rolling Meadows Dr. Hours are 3-6 p.m.

Attendees will learn about career opportunities with the State Patrol. Troopers, inspectors, a K-9 officer and drone pilot will be there.

No law enforcement experience is required to apply for a job with the agency. Applicants who are accepted into the State Patrol will get six months of paid training at State Patrol Academy at Fort McCoy.

Training for the 66th State Patrol class is expected to begin in July 2020.

Candidates must apply online before the Jan. 12 application deadline. CLICK HERE for the application.