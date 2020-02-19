Wisconsin Senate signs off on new State Patrol contract

The Wisconsin Senate has signed off on a new contract for the Wisconsin State Patrol that would raise salaries retroactively nearly 10% for troopers.

The deal approved Wednesday covers 370 troopers.

It would boost starting salaries by $6,000 a year and adjust the pay scale for all troopers based on their years of service as part of a move to boost recruitment and retention.

The deal is retroactive to the two-year period that ended in July 2019.

Troopers will receive a lump sum payment.

The contract now goes to the Assembly, which was to vote on it Thursday.