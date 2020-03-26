Wisconsin Sen. Fred Risser, last WWII veteran in any legislature, announces retirement

State Sen. Fred Risser, a Madison Democrat, says he won't run for re-election, bringing his 64 years in the Wisconsin Legislature to an end.

Risser, who's 92 years old, is the last World War II veteran in any state legislature.

His office says he's the longest-serving legislator in the nation's history -- at the state or federal level.

He was first elected to the Wisconsin Assembly in 1956. Seven years later he was elected to the state Senate.

His office points out he is a fourth-generation Wisconsin legislator. His father was a state senator, his grandfather was an assemblyman, and his great-grandfather served in both houses of the legislature.