Wisconsin Republicans to decide on health care funding

Republicans who control the Wisconsin Legislature were set to decide how much they intend to spend on health care programs over the next two years.

The Legislature's GOP-controlled budget committee was meeting Tuesday to vote on funding for the state's BadgerCare Medicaid program and a host of other health care programs in the state.

Republicans have already decided to reject Gov. Tony Evers' call to expand Medicaid, a move that would save the state $324 million over the next two years because of additional federal funding.

Under Evers' budget, the state would also leverage $1.6 billion in additional federal funds to pay for a wide range of programs targeting women's health, reimbursement rates for doctors and other health care providers, mental health and substance abuse services, dental health care and lead poisoning.

