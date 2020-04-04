Wisconsin Republicans ask U.S. Supreme Court to block extended absentee voting

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin Republicans say they're asking the U.S. Supreme Court to block extended absentee voting in Tuesday's primary.
Wisconsin is moving ahead with in-person voting despite concerns about the public health risks of the coronavirus crisis.
A federal judge rejected lawsuits seeking to postpone the election but extended absentee voting by six days.
The GOP says that raises concerns about election security.
Democratic Gov. Tony Evers called a special session for Saturday and asked Republicans to shift the election to all-mail with absentee voting into late May.
Republicans said they wouldn't do it.