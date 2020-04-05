Wisconsin National Guard sends team to help Sheboygan senior living facility

Authorities say about 30 Citizen Soldiers and Airmen arrived at the Sunny Ridge Nursing and Rehabilitation Center early Sunday morning to help staff members due to an outbreak of COVID-19 at the facility.

As of April fourth, 10 people at the facility, including staff and residents, have tested positive for COVID-19, an increase of the two cases first reported on March 31.

Officials say the team members helped create a mobile testing site and perform COVID-19 specimen collection.

According to the Wisconsin National Guard, the team members began training on creating mobile testing sites for specimen collection throughout the past two weeks.

Staff members were tested in a drive-thru before the troops moved inside to gather samples from residents.

The team members are among roughly 350 mobilized to state active duty in March after Gov. Tony Evers declared a public health emergency on March 12.

The Wisconsin National Guard has also sent troops to help staff at two state-run voluntary self-isolation facilities in Milwaukee and Madison, and another Milwaukee-run facility.

In addition, the Wisconsin National Guard is working with the Wisconsin Elections Commission in multiple ways, including distributing supplies such as wipes, hand sanitizer and spray bottles to polling sites.

Last month, six medics with the Wisconsin National Guard also helped the staff at a Grafton senior living facility while they dealt with a staffing shortfall following a COVID-19 outbreak there.

Members also helped the DHS move a group of Wisconsin citizens back to their homes after returning to the state from a cruise ship which had confirmed cases of COVID-19 onboard.