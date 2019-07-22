Wisconsin National Guard responds to storm damage in Langlade County

About two dozen Wisconsin Army National Guard soldiers have reported to active duty to help with storm damage in Langlade County.

The troops are delivering water for flushing septic systems and other uses. The 32nd Red Arrow Infantry Brigade Combat Team is providing water trailers.

Langlade County's damage was caused by a "macroburst". That is a downburst of straight-line winds. The National Weather Service says winds speeds may have been 100 mph in that area.

Gov. Tony Evers has declared a statewide state of emergency. That authorizes the National Guard to help civil authorities.

“The Wisconsin National Guard is honored to answer the governor’s call and support our fellow citizens and communities during this difficult time,” said Majr. Gen. Don Dunbar. “The National Guard, along with Wisconsin Emergency Management, first responders, and other state agencies stand ready to assist in any way we can to help our citizens get their lives back to normal as quickly as possible.”

