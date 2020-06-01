National Guard members spotted outside Green Bay Police Department

Members of the Wisconsin National Guard were spotted outside the Green Bay Police Department Monday night.

Wisconsin National Guard members were ordered into state active duty in order to support local law enforcement by Governor Tony Evers.

The National Guard announced Monday they had helped authorities in Milwaukee, Madison and Kenosha during the overnight hours of May 31 into June 1.

The National Guard was mobilized in those areas due to unrest during the overnight hours when riots broke out.

On Sunday night, a gas station in downtown Green Bay was damaged when police say looters turned on police, and started throwing items at the officers.

The violence happened after two days of peaceful protests over the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis officer.

They added they were ready to help other communities across Wisconsin if local authorities requested National Guard assistance.

Hundreds of National Guard troops have been mobilized to state active duty to help communities if they're needed.