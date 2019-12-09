Wisconsin National Guard commander resigns in wake of sex assault review

The commander of the Wisconsin National Guard has agreed to resign following a federal investigation that found the Guard deliberately defied federal law, regulations and policies on handling sexual assault complaints.

The National Guard Bureau this year reviewed how Wisconsin commanders report, investigate and prosecute sexual assaults. Gov. Tony Evers demanded Maj. Gen. Donald Dunbar's resignation Monday, hours before the bureau's report was released.

Dunbar agreed to step down effective Dec. 31.

He has served as the Wisconsin Guard's leader since 2007 but his command has been rocked by allegations of officers brushing off sexual assault complaints and retaliating against victims.

The National Guard Bureau's Office of Complex Investigations initiated the review at Evers' and U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin's request. The report found that Dunbar improperly used internal investigators to probe complaints when the cases should have been referred to OCI.

The governor's office says OCI investigators spoke with about 1,600 Wisconsin National Guard members, including 78 in-depth interviews, conducted 10 site visits to military installations in Wisconsin, and reviewed more than 1,100 documents.

Monday afternoon, Gov. Evers signed an executive order requiring the Wisconsin National Guard to submit an action plan within 60 days that implements all 21 of the OCI's recommendations and identifies strategies to prevent sexual assault, harassment and other sexual misconduct.

An officer appointed by the National Guard Bureau will see that the action plan is carried out by September 1, 2020, then the Wisconsin National Guard will have another review by the National Guard Bureau to evaluate its reporting procedures, investigation protocols, and accountability measures.

The executive order also creates a new office of ombudsman to help the people who file allegations of sexual assault, harassment or intimidation in the Wisconsin National Guard. The ombudsman's office will provide a quarterly report to the governor.