Wisconsin National Guard Adjutant General's message for Northeast Wisconsin

Over 1,000 members of Wisconsin National Guard are working in response to the fight against coronavirus in the state.

There's a chance you could see some of those uniformed members here in Northeast Wisconsin in the coming weeks or months.

Action 2 News spoke to Major General Paul Knapp, an Antigo native who is the Commander for Wisconsin National Guard and oversees the state's emergency management.

Knapp said Wisconsin National Guard has been busy with several missions since March between working at alternate care facilities, warehouse missions, staffing self-isolation facilities, specimen collection at Milwaukee County House of Corrections, and more.

“We also just brought on 100 National Guard soldiers and airmen, to train as certified nursing assistants,” said Major General Paul Knapp.

Knapp said there's a chance Northeast Wisconsin could,at some point, see uniformed guard members.

“If we were needed to come in and support the Brown County area/Northeast Wisconsin, we are absolutely ready to do that. If they were to see us out there, in some sort of supporting role, take comfort in the fact that we're there, we're your neighbors, and we're out there helping with all of the wisconsin efforts,” said Knapp.

Knapp’s message is to be patient as the National Guard works to support Governor Evers' ‘Badger Bounce Back Plan’ to reopen Wisconsin.

“It's right in line with the national plan of opening up America, and we have people all across the state looking at all of the ways, that we can make the people from Wisconsin safe, and we can open up in a safe manner,” said Knapp.

Moving forward, the mission is to ramp up COVID-19 testing across the state, gathering samples and taking them to labs for results.

